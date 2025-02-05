APC national youth leader Dayo Israel has taken his appointment letter as the chairman of the governing board of FMC Abeokuta, Ogun state, to Seyi Tinubu

The APC youth leader has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, receiving condemnation and commendation

President Bola Tinubu appointed Dayo Israel and 43 others as chairs of the board of directors at different government agencies and ministries

Dayo Israel, the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader who was recently appointed as the chairman of the board of governing council of Federal Medical Centre (FCM) Abeokuta in AOgun State by President Bola Tinubu, has taken his appointment letter to the president's son, Seyi Tinubu.

Israel, who was among the 44 directors Tinubu announced their appointment on Thursday, January 23, took to his social media and described Seyi Tinubu as his brother. He was accompanied by a woman to the president's son.

His tweet reads:

"Today, I presented my brother, Mr Seyi Tinubu, my Letter of Appointment as Chair of the Governing Board of FMC Abeokuta. I am grateful for his kind words and prayers as I head to Abeokuta on a familiarisation and need assessment visit soon."

Nigerians react as Seyi Tinubu received Tinubu's appointee

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed their displeasure about the move, while others are urging him to head straight to duty post rather than photo post.

Below are some of their reactions:

Akereyejo commented:

"As the National Youth Leader of your party, you are proving yourself to be capable. Your achievement as the Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, is one of the many opportunities you will have in the future to serve the people."

Chukwu Emeka reacted:

"You guys are overdoing this thing and have taken nepotism to a record height. Before Tinubu, other occupants of the office had families, but we didn't see this level of nepotism. This is proof that whatever you got was not on merit."

Yusuf Rasheed wrote:

"When will you present the appointment letter to Alake, Awujale, Oni, Alafin, Akinolu and Olubadan for royal blessings? And please don't forget the spiritual Father."

Ogonna tweeted:

"When I said he left the assignment and focused on political visitations people came for me… I’m just tired."

Ademola noted:

"Working of Seyi Tinubu behind closed door. We thank God for everything. An appointment well deserved."

APC youth leader meets MC Oluomo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has met with the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garage, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Israel, on his Twitter page on Friday, March 10, disclosed that he met with the leadership of the transport union in Lagos state, headed by Oluomo, to provide the union with the feedback he got from the street about the activities of the union.

The APC chieftain also revealed that he discussed issues of public interest with the state's transport management authority during their meeting.

