Ex-presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, has urged Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to challenge his suspension, rather than relying on his party's governors

Akande emphasised that President Tinubu himself would have approached the Supreme Court if he had been suspended as Lagos state governor, during Olusegun Obasanjo's administration

He criticised Fubara for lacking the courage to contest what he described as an illegal and unconstitutional action

Former presidential spokesman Laolu Akande has said that Siminalayi Fubara should be the first to challenge his suspension as River state governor by President Bola Tinubu.

Rivers governor Fubara was suspended by President Tinubu following political crisis in the state.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and also suspended Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly over the political crisis and instability in the oil-rich south-south state.

His decision was backed by the National Assembly in a controversial voice vote that has been heavily faulted.

Reacting, Akande said Tinubu would have swiftly approached the Supreme Court if a president had suspended him when he was Lagos state governor between May 1999 to May 2007.

Tinubu, who was in the opposition whilst as Lagos governor, was recorded to have challenged the seizure of local government funds by the then-President Olusegun Obasanjo government.

Akande urges Fubara to challenge suspension

Former presidential aide Akande urges Fubara to challenge suspension, gives reason.

Legit.ng reported that 12 PDP governors have condemned the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu suspended the governor, his deputy, and the state's legislature over their failure to implement the Supreme Court judgment on the crisis rocking the state and security report.

The PDP governors described Tinubu's broadcast as a grievous mistake and a threat to the opposition in Nigeria, decrying the president's silence on FCT minister Nyesom Wike's role in the Rivers crisis.

Reacting, the former presidential aide Akande noted that Fubara should not have waited for seven governors of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to institute a suit before the Supreme Court of Nigeria, challenging his six-month suspension.

Akande lamented that Fubara lacked courage, adding that it is illegal for an elected president to suspend an elected governor of a state in the way it was done.

He insisted that an elected president does not have the authority to suspend an elected governor.

Akande said:

“It’s a good move what the governors of the PDP have done. They probably would be able to save the day. But I’m surprised that Governor Fubara himself is sitting down. If somebody did this to Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos, do you know what he would be doing?

“He (Fubara) should be the first to go to court; he is still the governor, he still has a status; he’s not been removed. He couldn’t be removed that way. There is a questionable suspension.”

Rivers sole administrator suspends SSG, other appointees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on Wednesday, March 26, Rivers' sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, suspended all political appointees and office holders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff to the administrator said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

