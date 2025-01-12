Youth Minister Ayodele Olawande highlighted Seyi Tinubu’s capacity to govern Lagos State amidst growing speculation

Olawande described Seyi as a well-trained leader who has empowered many youths and dismissed claims that Seyi orchestrated the campaigns

Despite calls for him to enter politics, Seyi Tinubu has not confirmed any intention to run for Lagos State Governor in the 2027 elections

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has weighed in on growing speculation that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, could become the next governor of Lagos State.

Legit.ng noted that discussions about Seyi Tinubu’s potential governorship bid gained momentum in late 2024 when a socio-political group, Friends of Seyi Tinubu (FOST), endorsed him for the top political position in Lagos State.

The endorsement stirred widespread debate, with many questioning whether Seyi had political aspirations or was simply a subject of unsolicited support, Vanguard reported.

Speaking in an interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Olawande described Seyi Tinubu as a leader and mentor, emphasizing his capacity to govern Lagos State.

“He is not too young to become a governor, that’s the truth. Seyi is a well-trained young man who has built and supported many young people, even before his father became president," Olawande stated.

Olawande dismissed claims that Seyi Tinubu was orchestrating campaigns for the governorship role, adding,

“Seyi is not the one engineering the campaign to become the next governor of Lagos State.”

As reported by Leadership, the minister also highlighted the organic nature of such conversations, saying:

“Everybody has the tendency to become whatever they want to become. When you’re in the public eye or have influence, people naturally speculate about your ambitions."

Seyi Tinubu’s Silence

Despite the growing calls for him to step into politics, Seyi Tinubu has neither confirmed nor denied any intention to run for governor in the 2027 elections.

His silence has left many wondering if the endorsements are a prelude to an official declaration or merely speculative chatter.

As conversations about Lagos State’s leadership continue, many observers are keenly watching to see if Seyi Tinubu will enter the political arena.

His contributions to youth empowerment and business development have earned him recognition, but his suitability for governorship remains a topic of debate.

The 2027 elections may yet reveal whether Seyi Tinubu intends to follow in his father’s political footsteps or chart his own course outside public office.

PDP reacts over endorsements of Seyi Tinubu as Lagos governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the alleged gubernatorial interest of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview, Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP spokesperson, criticised the alleged gubernatorial move, adding that non-indigenes should not be allowed to govern Lagos state.

The PDP official stressed that if the Tinubu camp were to resort to tactics similar to those used in Ondo and Edo states in the past, it would be met with resistance.

