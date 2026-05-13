JAMB has released the list of top-performing candidates in the 2026 UTME and their states of origin

The highest scorer, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin from Ekiti State, led the ranking with 372, followed closely by other candidates

The results showed strong representation from the South West, South East, and South South, with candidates credited for disciplined preparation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in its annual policy meeting following the conclusion of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, has released details of the highest-performing candidates in the examination, including their names, scores and states of origin.

The list shows a strong showing from candidates across several geopolitical zones, with many achieving scores above 360 in the highly competitive assessment.

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as Nigeria’s highest scorer in the 2026 UTME.. Photo: @Owoeye Daniella

Source: Facebook

JAMB releases top UTME 2026 scorers

The results, which have drawn attention from education stakeholders and parents nationwide, reflect the increasing intensity of competition for admission into tertiary institutions.

Candidates in the top bracket were drawn from Ekiti, Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Osun, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, and Delta states, indicating a broad spread of academic excellence across the country.

Among the highest scorers, one candidate emerged with a score above 370, while several others followed closely with scores ranging between 367 and 369.

Below is the list of the top ten best performers in the 2026 UTME, along with their scores and states of origin:

372 Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin — Ekiti

370 Enwere Kingsley Ikenna — Imo

369 Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel — Ondo

368 Olabiyisi Olanrewaju Oluwatimileyin — Oyo

368 Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi — Imo

368 Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrumwen — Edo

368 Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony — Osun

368 Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony — Anambra

367 Offorkile Michael Okechukwu — Abia

367 Adebisi Eniola Sonari — Ogun

367 Umukoro Gift Orhenevovwero — Delta

Girl who scored 372 explains study strategy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 16-year-old candidate from Ogun state, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, has emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after recording an aggregate score of 372.

The breakdown of her result showed that she scored 98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics and 82 in Biology.

Reacting to the achievement through several posts shared on social media, the candidate said disciplined preparation and smart study methods contributed to her success.

In a post on X, she wrote:

“A lot of you have been asking about my study routine, but here’s the truth: I didn’t study 24 hours a day. I didn’t just study hard, I was smart with it, I made past questions my best friend.”

Daniella also advised students preparing for examinations to identify difficult subjects early and improve on them steadily.

“I gave every subject the attention it deserved after identifying my strengths and weaknesses. Know your weak points and attack them early,” she added.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng