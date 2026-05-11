Rivers' governorship race in the 2027 general elections gathered momentum with the recent APC screening of aspirants

FCT minister and former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, recently denied knowledge of the party's screening, saying he is not an APC member

Wike made the comment while responding to allegations that only his loyalists were cleared and those of his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were disqualified

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the immediate past governor of Rivers, has distanced himself from the screening of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, stating that he is not a member of the party.

While addressing journalists in an interview in Abuja on Monday, May 11, Wike was asked about reports that the screening committee only cleared aspirants who were his loyalists and that of his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were disqualified.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike distances himself from the APC Rivers screening. Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The former governor explained that Fubara did not tell him that he was having problems in the APC and that he was not a prophet or a native doctor who would know what was going on in the APC.

His statement reads:

"I am not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have. What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. Governor Fubara didn't tell me he has any problem in the APC. I’m not a native doctor, nor am I a prophet to know what's happening in the APC."

Nigerians react as Wike speaks on APC screening

A video of the former governor has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ọlánrewájú Ìdòwú praised Wike's sagacity:

"Sometimes, there are some wars you can't win. Wike is one of those wars. Fubura has done his best. For someone like, I appreciate 6 months as a governor and not 4 years."

Justin Briggs analysed the Rivers' situation:

"Two neighbouring families. Family B screens & disqualifies 65 of their own. Journalist runs to Family A's head for comment. He shrugs: 'I'm not in Family B. I don't know their reasons. Their head never told me any problem. I'm no native doctor or prophet. Let them settle their family matter.' That's Wike on Rivers APC screening. Stay in your lane. Dey your Dey.

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike denies knowledge of APC screening in Rivers. Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Onyeani Kalu commended the minister:

"Wike has cleared himself from the Rivers State APC Mess. I blame the State Party for their anti-Fubara behaviours."

Masta Fari urged politicians to stop underrating the FCT Minister:

"How long will they continue to underestimate Wike? This man has shown time and again that he's a mastermind in politics."

Badprince commented:

"From his tone, you will know he has done something, hence he doesn't want to show it, like he is behind what's happening."

Watch the video of the minister on X here:

Wike threatens banks over PDP crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP crisis took a new turn as the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, issued a threat to banks and landlords in Abuja over the party's matter.

In an interview on Wednesday, May 6, the FCT minister warned banks against opening accounts for the faction backed by Governor Seyi Makinde and its caretaker committee.

Wike, while speaking on the party's crisis, also warned landlords from allowing the faction to use their facilities, a development that has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng