A Nigerian lawyer took to social media to mourn the passing of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The actor passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40, after a private battle with stage 4 kidney cancer

The lawyer shared a touching tribute describing the late actor as her "crush" and a lively person who made people happy

A Nigerian lawyer, Stella Justice Nnennaya, has expressed deep sorrow following the news of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's death.

The actor reportedly died on May 11, 2026, after battling stage 4 kidney cancer in secret.

A Nigerian lawyer becomes emotional as she pens a heartbreaking message to late actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Alex Ekubo/Instagram, Stella justice Nnennaya/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Lawyer reacts to Alexx Ekubo's passing

Taking to her Facebook page, the legal practitioner posted a photo of the late actor alongside a picture of herself with her head bowed in grief. She described the late 40-year-old star as a "legend" who was always smiling and entertaining the world.

In her emotional post, Stella Justice Nnennaya wrote:

"My crush is gone. 💔 I loved watching Alexx Ekubo. Always smiling, always lively, always making people happy. Life is truly fragile. This one really touched me deeply. Somebody you always saw smiling, making people happy, entertaining the world, gone just like that."

Lawyer raises awareness on cancer

The lawyer used the opportunity to advise her followers on the unpredictability of life. She urged people to prioritise their families and to quickly forgive grievances, noting that people are not permanent.

She added:

"Life is truly unpredictable. Please love your siblings. Call your brother. Check on your sister. Forgive quickly. Spend time with family. Sometimes we are too busy f!ghting, keeping malice, proving points, and chasing life that we forget that people are not permanent. One day, all we may have left are pictures, videos, memories, and pain. May God comfort his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who truly loved him. Rest well, legend."

Nigerians mourn Alexx Ekubo's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

MrRhino Moyo said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Stella Justice Nnennaya said:

"This one hurts deeply."

Stella Justice Nnennaya said:

"This one hurts deeply."

See the lawyer's Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo's last video on set trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a throwback video trended online as it showed Alex Ekubo’s liveliness at the last movie set he featured in.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng