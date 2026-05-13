After Alexx Ekubo's death was made public, a lawyer has shared a message of concern she had sent the Nollywood actor on May 2, 2026

Apart from that particular message, the lawyer, a big fan of the actor, had been sending Alexx messages to check on him, all to no reply

Alexx was said to have died from liver cancer at a Lagos hospital on May 11, throwing Nollywood and the nation at large into mourning

Nigerians continue to mourn Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died at a Lagos hospital on Monday, May 11, after battling liver cancer.

Before his death made headlines, an X user had expressed concern about his absence at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday evening, May 9.

A lawyer reacts to Alexx Ekubo's demise, expressing sadness about it. Photo Credit: @IChimamah, Facebook/Alexx Ekubo

Source: Twitter

"Just realized Alex Ekubo didn’t attend #AMVCA.

"I hope & pray all is fine with him fr.

That's one celeb i luff," the X user, @ChiLaHotie, tweeted on May 11.

Lawyer's messages of concern to Alexx Ekubo

As news of his passing spread across social media platforms, a barrister, known on the platform as @IChimamah, shared the series of unreplied messages she had been sending him since 2025.

The lawyer stated that she loves him so much and expressed sadness about his demise. The last message she sent him was on May 2, and it read:

"Hey Alex you've just crossed my mind again and I thought to check up on you, I hope you are okay.

"I pray that all is well with you and you will come back stronger and better."

A lawyer has mourned the demise of Alexx Ekubo. Photo Credit: @IChimamah, Facebook/Alexx Ekubo

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Alexx Ekubo's death: Reactions trail actor's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Alexx Ekubo's death below

@senoritA_Nini_ said:

"He actually hasn’t been in the social space since 2024 or so.

"He passed…

"May God grant his family strength to bear this loss."

@GiftDema_ said:

"The reason I went to his profile again to check in yesterday.

"Only for me to be hearing he’s d€as this evening. It’s so sad."

@ACFWisdomEra said:

"After he don die na him you dey realize say he no attend AMVCA. Una no real ooo."

@blessyn_powers said:

"I saw a similar post yesterday I thought about him too, only to find out this evening that he passed."

@OzzyomaD said:

"Randomly stumbled on a video of him with Davido during his early days, on a live show. He was part of Davido's backup singers and hype-men, that "Friends that support friends even in the rubbish" kind of thing. Cracked me up and I laughed so hard only to come on here, Omo!"

@dera1of1 said:

"Why was everyone talking about him a day before his death? This is strange."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor had listed seven ways to protect yourself from liver cancer in 2026 following Alexx Ekubo's death.

Alexx Ekubo's heartbreaking post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo's heartbreaking post about having kids resurfaced online.

Since the heartbreaking news of Alexx's death emerged, social media has been flooded with emotional memories of the actor. However, one particular post from 2020 has now caught the attention of many Nigerians because of the dreams and hopes Alex openly shared at the time.

In the resurfaced Facebook post originally shared on May 27, 2020, the actor expressed excitement about becoming a father someday. Using his usual humorous style, Alex joked about living in a mansion and calling his future children from another wing of the house just to hand him a TV remote sitting beside him.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng