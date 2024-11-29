Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians, with the recent endorsement of him to be the next Lagos state governor

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, maintained that Seyi Tinubu has the right to contest, and those endorsing him are still within the frame of the law

However, Afolabi posited that the governorship ambition of Seyi Tinubu may suffer the same fate as that of Adetokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, the first daughter of late Obafemi Awolowo

The 2027 Lagos state governorship election is already generating buzz, with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, being endorsed by various groups. The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) and the Lagos branch of the Middle Belt Youths are among those who have publicly backed Seyi Tinubu for the position.

These endorsements have sparked intense debate, with some critics arguing that Seyi's candidacy is a ploy to further entrench his family's influence in Lagos politics. Despite the controversy, Seyi Tinubu's supporters argue that he has the leadership qualities and vision to take Lagos state to the next level.

Lawyer explains why Seyi Tinubu's governorship ambition will fail Photo Credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

The Friends of Seyi Tinubu (FOST) group has also issued a statement backing his candidacy, citing his philanthropic efforts and leadership skills as proof of his readiness to govern the state. However, not everyone is convinced, with some commentators expressing concerns about the concentration of power in the hands of a single family.

Lawyer speaks on Seyi Tinubu's governorship ambition

Reacting to the development, Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that the president's son's governorship ambition may have the same fate as that of Adetokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Awolowo's first daughter, who once aspired to govern Lagos state but failed.

His statement reads:

"Nigerians anywhere, notwithstanding their political orientation, religion and lineage, have a right to aspire to any office in the land. Other Nigerians also have a right to canvass for anyone as a candidate of their preference, so far as, in all these circumstances, they are not in contravention of the laws of the land.

"The actualization of these ambitions and advocacy is another kettle of fish entirely, as societal, cultural, religious, and other factors come into play. In my opinion, Seyi Tinubu's ambition would likely suffer the same fate as that of Adetokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Awolowo's first daughter, who aspired to Govern Lagos state but failed in the past."

Lagos 2027: Ambode urged to join race

Legit.ng earlier reported that some Lagos residents have called on the former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to join the 2027 governorship race in the state.

The group, under the auspice of the Lagos Residents Association (LRA), urged the ruling APC to give its ticket to Ambode in the 2027 election.

According to the group, Ambode has the constitutional right to contest, and his track record in the state is a good test.

Source: Legit.ng