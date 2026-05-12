Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for a record seventh consecutive term, extending his rule to more than four decades

The inauguration in Kampala was marked by heavy security and attended by regional leaders, as Museveni pledged economic growth and stability

His main rival, Bobi Wine, rejected the election results, calling them “fake” and accusing the government of ballot-stuffing

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, aged 81, has been sworn in for a record seventh consecutive term after winning disputed elections in January.

His victory, declared at over 70% of the vote, extends his rule until 2031, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. Museveni first came to power in 1986 and has now led Uganda for more than 40 years.

Museveni sworn in for seventh term in Uganda as heavy security surrounds Kampala. Photo credit: Brian ONGORO / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, heavy security, including armoured tanks, was deployed across Kampala ahead of the ceremony. Police said the measures were necessary to maintain public order. The government declared the day a public holiday, with thousands of supporters gathering at Kololo Independence Grounds to witness the event.

Museveni’s message to Ugandans

In his address, Museveni urged citizens to treat his new term as a time for “no more sleep for all Ugandans”. He called on people to focus on creating wealth and jobs, highlighting achievements in peace and infrastructure over the past four decades.

He also promised that revenue from planned oil production would be used to grow the economy and reduce poverty. “We must protect what has been achieved, correct what still needs improvement and move forward together as one country,” he said.

Opposition rejects election results

Museveni’s main rival, Bobi Wine, a 44-year-old pop star turned politician, rejected the results, claiming they were marred by “ballot-stuffing”. Election officials denied the allegations. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, fled Uganda after the vote, saying he feared for his life.

Wine later accused security forces of targeting him and his family, while police insisted they were only providing protection. He continues to lead the National Unity Platform party from abroad, calling the election results “fake” and urging Ugandans to fight for democracy.

Regional and International presence

The inauguration was attended by several African leaders, including Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Félix Tshisekedi, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, and Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Uganda, with one of the world’s youngest populations, has seen most of its citizens grow up under Museveni’s rule. Analysts suggest this may be his final term, though he has not indicated when he plans to retire. His son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been widely tipped as a possible successor, though he faces criticism for his controversial use of social media against opposition figures.

Human rights concerns

Rights groups have raised concerns about Uganda’s political climate. Amnesty International reported that at least 16 people were killed between January 15 and January 18 in clashes with security forces, saying the victims were unarmed.

Another opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, remains in jail after being abducted in Kenya in late 2024 and forcibly returned to Uganda. He faces charges in a military court, which he denies.

Last week, the government passed a Sovereignty Bill criminalising actions deemed to promote foreign interests, labelling recipients of foreign funding as “agents of foreigners”.

African leaders attend Museveni inauguration at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala. Photo credit: BADRU KATUMBA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ugandan announces nationwide holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Uganda has declared Tuesday, May 12, 2026, a public holiday. As reported by NTV Uganda, the day was declared a work-free day for the swearing-in of 81-year-old Yoweri Museveni, who won a record seventh term in the elections.

Source: Legit.ng