APC chieftain Isaac Balami defends Seyi Tinubu, dismissing criticism of his northern tour as politically motivated and unnecessary

Balami highlights Seyi Tinubu’s longstanding humanitarian efforts, stating that his charity work predates his father’s presidency and benefits Nigerians across religious and political lines

Balami urges Nigerians to appreciate young leaders making a difference, emphasizing that Seyi Tinubu deserves recognition for his contributions to national unity and development

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and youth advocate, Comrade Isaac Balami, has dismissed the backlash surrounding Seyi Tinubu’s recent tour of northern Nigeria, describing it as unnecessary and politically driven.

Legit.ng recalls that Seyi Tinubu’s recent northern tour, which focused on Ramadan solidarity and empowerment initiatives, continues to generate mixed reactions.

Seyi Tinubu: Top APC Leader Breaks Silence as President's Son Comes Under Fire For Touring North

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, March 17, Balami suggested that the criticism might have stemmed from growing calls for Seyi Tinubu to contest the Lagos State governorship election.

Balami: ‘Seyi Tinubu deserves recognition, not criticism’

Balami, a former spokesperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and past president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, stated that rather than condemnation, Seyi Tinubu should be commended for his commitment to national unity and humanitarian efforts.

He said:

“It is unfortunate that a young man extending goodwill across the country is being vilified. Instead of criticism, he should be recognized for his contributions to peace and development.”

Balami added that Seyi’s outreach efforts, which include providing aid regardless of religious or political affiliations, demonstrate a commitment to the nation’s progress.

Balami says attack on Seyi politically motivated

Describing the negative reactions as orchestrated by political opponents, Balami said,

“Seyi Tinubu’s activities have never been a source of controversy until he was urged to consider public office. Suddenly, his goodwill is being questioned.”

He also noted that Seyi has been involved in charitable initiatives for over a decade, long before his father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assumed office.

Addressing claims that the tour was politically motivated, Balami argued that such a narrative is baseless.

"If people question Seyi’s intentions, then what should we say about others who extend support to communities during religious and festive seasons?" he asked.

Balami also recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Seyi Tinubu, through his foundation, provided extensive relief support nationwide.

He further noted that Seyi had previously assisted individuals across political divides, including a supporter of an opposition party who needed medical aid.

Balami hails Seyi Tinubu over track record of inclusion

Seyi Tinubu: Top APC Leader Breaks Silence as President's Son Comes Under Fire For Touring North

Source: Twitter

Highlighting Seyi’s efforts to promote national unity, Balami revealed that more than half of the workforce in Seyi Tinubu’s organization are from northern Nigeria.

"He does not discriminate in his engagements. His work is proof of his belief in a united Nigeria," Balami emphasized.

He further urged Nigerians to recognize the value of young leaders contributing to national development instead of discouraging them.

Encouraging Seyi Tinubu to remain undeterred, Balami said,

DInstead of criticism, we should support young leaders who are making a difference.”

He concluded with a popular saying:

“Only trees bearing fruit get stoned. Keep doing your best, and history will judge you kindly.”

Youth minister speaks on Seyi Tinubu as Lagos next gov

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has weighed in on growing speculation that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, could become the next governor of Lagos State.

Speaking in an interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Olawande described Seyi Tinubu as a leader and mentor, emphasizing his capacity to govern Lagos State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng