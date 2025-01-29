A group has declared support for Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, to become the next governor of Lagos state and possibly succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The League of Concerned Lagosians (LCL), on Wednesday, endorsed Dr. Tunji Alausa as its candidate for the Lagos governorship election in 2027

The prominent political pressure group in Lagos state maintained that Alausa’s candidacy is a strategic move to align Lagos’ future with President Tinubu’s blueprint for development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The League of Concerned Lagosians (LCL), a prominent political pressure group in Lagos state, has officially endorsed Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Education, as its candidate for the 2027 Lagos gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came amid the speculation surrounding Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a potential candidate for the 2027 Lagos state governorship race.

2027: Lagos group endorses Tunji Alausa as APC candidate for governorship race. Photo credit: LCL, LinkedIn/ Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa

Source: UGC

2027: Group endorses Tunji Alausa, gives reason

In a statement signed by Oladipo Wahab and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 29, titled “Alausa: Save Lagos Now,” the group emphasized that Dr. Alausa is uniquely positioned to continue the visionary legacy of President Tinubu, whom they regard as the architect of Lagos’ transformative journey.

The group highlighted Dr. Alausa’s extensive background as a Chicago-based medical doctor and his current role as Minister of Education, arguing that his expertise is crucial for realizing Tinubu’s vision for Lagos.

Speaking further, the LCL believed that Alausa possessed the necessary knowledge and skills to attract contemporary developments that will complement President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the state.

Wahab also urged President Tinubu to allow Dr. Alausa to focus on his home state responsibilities while appealing to other aspirants to exercise patience.

Recall that Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, was impeached on Monday, January 13, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office, ending his tenure as speaker since 2015.

But the LCL urged Obasa to refrain from actions that could disrupt the political landscape, warning that resistance to his political fate could be perceived as an attempt to undermine President Tinubu in Lagos.

The statement further commended President Tinubu for his ongoing economic reforms, encouraging Nigerians to remain patient as the benefits of these initiatives become evident.

The statement reads:

"As Minister of Education, Alausa has already made significant changes, including the abolition of the controversial 18-year age requirement for university admission and a commitment to revamp degree programs to better meet labor market demands.

"With his extensive experience and proven track record, Dr. Tunji Alausa is poised to be a strong candidate for the governorship of Lagos State in 2027."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the 2027 Lagos state governorship election was already generating buzz, with various groups endorsing President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, for the position.

By 2027, current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be rounding up with his second term in the state. He would obviously have a say in who becomes the state's next governor, but the politics have begun to emerge two years ahead.

Read more about Lagos guber race here:

Lagos 2027: PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state chapter of the PDP rejected the alleged gubernatorial interest of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu.

In an interview, Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP spokesperson, criticised the alleged gubernatorial move, adding that non-indigenes should not be allowed to govern Lagos state.

The PDP official stressed that if the Tinubu camp were to resort to tactics similar to those used in Ondo and Edo states in the past, it would be met with resistance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng