Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to endure the current hardship in the country

Seyi stated that the decisions taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have been made years ago

Legit.ng reports that the president's famous son also expressed optimism that while difficulties exist presently, the country’s future is bright

FCT, Abuja - Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, February 19, insisted that Nigeria is in great hands and he has faith in his father’s ability to steer the ship of the nation meritoriously.

Seyi, via a social media post, recalled the president’s statement from his presidential speech in commemoration of the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

President Tinubu had said:

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.”

Commenting on the current challenges facing Nigeria, Seyi said the present generation “will yield the fruits of this hardship”, adding that he ‘stands with’ his father, President Tinubu.

His Instagram post reads:

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future,” - President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola A Tinubu. #HaveFaithinHim #NigeriaisinGreatHands #OurGenerationwillYieldthefruitsofthishardship #IStandwithOurPresident #RenewedHope #NigeriaismyHome."

Tinubu bars Seyi from FEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu directed Seyi, family members, and certain associates to refrain from showing up at federal executive council (FEC) meetings.

Tinubu gave the instruction during the fourth FEC meeting of his administration at the council chambers of the state house, Abuja.

The video of the moment the Nigerian leader issued the directive trended on X (formerly Twitter).

