Alexx Ekubo, the award-winning actor, breathed his last on Tuesday, May 12, at a private medical facility in Lagos

A close associate, Nnadiekwe, shared details about the actor’s final days, revealing that the star had already prepared his last will

Filmmaker Uche Okoli shared a poignant photo and details of her last meeting with the star, where he appeared jovial and full of life

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The 40-year-old actor passed away on Tuesday, May 12, at a hospital in Lagos.

As tributes continue to pour in, a final public photo of the actor has now surfaced online, adding an emotional twist to the heartbreaking moment.

Alexx Ekubo passes away on May 12 at a hospital in Lagos following a battle with illness. Photos: Alex Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

A filmmaker identified as Uche Okoli had posted a photo of the actor just hours before news of his reported demise filtered online.

In her post, she explained that she had worked with Alexx months earlier and insisted he looked perfectly fine during the production.

According to her, the actor maintained his usual lively and humorous personality on set, contrary to speculations that he had been battling serious health issues.

She wrote:

“Alexx is doing fine. We worked on a movie months ago, and he looked very okay. In his usual jovial manner. I suspect he is just keeping a low profile offline, and it is even good.”

One of the actor’s close associates, Godwin Nnadiekwe, also penned a touching tribute that left many people emotional online.

According to him, he was still struggling to process the devastating news because it was not something he ever expected.

In an Instagram post, he wrote:

“I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alexx Ekubo.To think you already prepared your will — it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

Read Okoli's X post below:

Reactions trail news of Alexx Ekubo's demise

Social media users pay tributes to the late actor

@comekizzMama stated:

"Till we see confirmation that he is fine and healthy then we will rest and not be worried cause nahhh"

@Rayy_moxie shared:

"So because you both worked on a movie months ago means he didn’t die today?? You sha want everyone to know you worked with him because this your post doesn’t make sense at all."

@BlessingUdom_ wrote:

"I thought this was going to be good news but it's sad that it's really true"

@Realamzat commented:

"Wait… no be the same cancer wey Blessing CEO dey always claim be this? Life no get duplicate o. Today you dey trend, tomorrow na RIP posters everywhere. If this news true, this one pain deeply. Alex Ekubo was too young man… 40?"

Alexx Ekubo's associate shares details about the actor’s final days, revealing that the star had already prepared his last will. Photo: Alex Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng