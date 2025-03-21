Global site navigation

“Empower Youths with Employment, Not Rice”: Nigerian Governor’s Son Challenges Seyi Tinubu
“Empower Youths with Employment, Not Rice”: Nigerian Governor’s Son Challenges Seyi Tinubu

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has been urged to focus on empowering Bauchi youths rather than giving temporary food donations
  • Shamsuddeen Mohammed, son of Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed, made this appeal via a statement shared on his social media page
  • Shamsuddeen spoke after Seyi Tinubu was seen distributing food during his tour to some states in the northern region

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Shamsuddeen, the son of the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, not to reduce Bauchi youths to beggars on his tour to the state.

Seyi Tinubu tour northern states

Viral video: Mixed reactions trail Seyi Tinubu's tour to northern states
Seyi Tinubu recently toured northern states. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Mohammed, in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 16, urged Seyi Tinubu to provide Bauchi youths with employment opportunities, resources to start businesses, and training in crypto trading, among other forms of empowerment rather than temporary handouts.

Legit.ng recalls that Seyi Tinubu’s recent northern tour, which focused on Ramadan solidarity and empowerment initiatives, continues to generate mixed reactions.

Recall that while speaking to some youths in Yola, Adamawa state, Seyi described his dad as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history. He also fumed at critics of his father, who he alleged had malicious intent.

Gov’s son to Seyi Tinubu: "Bauchi youths need jobs, not food"

Shamsuddeen: Bauchi gov's son challenges Seyi Tinubu after tour to northern states
Bauchi governor's son sends important message to Seyi Tinubu. Photo credit: Shamsuddeen Mohammed, Seyi Tinubu
Source: Facebook

He said:

“Please, when coming to Bauchi for the #RHYE, empower our youths with employment, Keke NAPEP, monies to start a business, ICT infrastructure and training for crypto trading and so on.
“Please, we the youths of Bauchi don’t need rice and food in nylon bags during Ramadan.
“Teach our youths how to fish, rather than feed them for one day.
“They are not beggars.”

He maintained that Bauchi youths don’t need food donations but rather opportunities to become self-sufficient.

Lagos 2027: PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state chapter of the PDP rejected the alleged gubernatorial interest of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu.

In an interview, Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP spokesperson, criticised the alleged gubernatorial move, adding that non-indigenes should not be allowed to govern Lagos state.

The PDP official stressed that if the Tinubu camp were to resort to tactics similar to those used in Ondo and Edo states in the past, it would be met with resistance.

Source: Legit.ng

