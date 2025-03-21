“Empower Youths with Employment, Not Rice”: Nigerian Governor’s Son Challenges Seyi Tinubu
- Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has been urged to focus on empowering Bauchi youths rather than giving temporary food donations
- Shamsuddeen Mohammed, son of Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed, made this appeal via a statement shared on his social media page
- Shamsuddeen spoke after Seyi Tinubu was seen distributing food during his tour to some states in the northern region
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Shamsuddeen, the son of the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to Seyi, son of President Bola Tinubu, not to reduce Bauchi youths to beggars on his tour to the state.
Seyi Tinubu tour northern states
Mohammed, in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 16, urged Seyi Tinubu to provide Bauchi youths with employment opportunities, resources to start businesses, and training in crypto trading, among other forms of empowerment rather than temporary handouts.
2027 election: Akintayo sends message to opposition amid quest to sack Tinubu, "take it or leave it"
Legit.ng recalls that Seyi Tinubu’s recent northern tour, which focused on Ramadan solidarity and empowerment initiatives, continues to generate mixed reactions.
Recall that while speaking to some youths in Yola, Adamawa state, Seyi described his dad as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history. He also fumed at critics of his father, who he alleged had malicious intent.
Gov’s son to Seyi Tinubu: "Bauchi youths need jobs, not food"
He said:
“Please, when coming to Bauchi for the #RHYE, empower our youths with employment, Keke NAPEP, monies to start a business, ICT infrastructure and training for crypto trading and so on.
“Please, we the youths of Bauchi don’t need rice and food in nylon bags during Ramadan.
“Teach our youths how to fish, rather than feed them for one day.
“They are not beggars.”
He maintained that Bauchi youths don’t need food donations but rather opportunities to become self-sufficient.
Read more about Seyi Tinubu here:
- Why Seyi Tinubu deserves accolades, not attacks, APC chieftain Balami explains
- Seyi Tinubu speaks amid Nigeria's economic turmoil
- Did Shettima protest that president ’delegates VP’s responsibilities’ to Seyi Tinubu? Fact emerges
- 2027: Lagos group endorses Tinubu’s top minister as APC candidate for guber race, details emerge
- Youth minister speaks on Seyi Tinubu as Lagos next governor
- Knocks as Tinubu appointee takes appointment letter to president's son, Seyi, video trends
Lagos 2027: PDP rejects Seyi Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state chapter of the PDP rejected the alleged gubernatorial interest of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu.
In an interview, Hakeem Amode, the Lagos PDP spokesperson, criticised the alleged gubernatorial move, adding that non-indigenes should not be allowed to govern Lagos state.
The PDP official stressed that if the Tinubu camp were to resort to tactics similar to those used in Ondo and Edo states in the past, it would be met with resistance.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.