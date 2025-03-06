Senator Natasha Akpabio-Uduaghan has reacted to her six-month suspension from the Nigerian Senate

Akpabio-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central said her suspension is an injustice that cannot stand

Legit.ng recalls that Akpabio-Uduaghan has earlier accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpabio-Uduaghan said her six-month suspension by the Nigerian Senate is “an injustice that will not be sustained”.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpabio-Uduaghan was suspended on Thursday, March 6, 2025 amid her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Natasha Akpabio-Uduaghan says her suspension will not be sustained. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Twitter

The Kogi Central Senator's office will be locked, and her aides will not receive salaries.

The suspension follows a confrontation with Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat. She can only have the suspension lifted by submitting a formal apology to the Senate.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, recommended that Akpabio-Uduaghan’s salary and security details be withdrawn during the period of her suspension.

As reported by vanguard, the lawmakers unanimously agreed via voice votes that the Senator be suspended for six months.

Before her microphone was turned off, the Kogi Central senator said her suspension is an injustice that cannot stand.

“This injustice will not be sustained.”

Senator Akpabio-Uduaghan stated this while the lawmakers were still voting on the recommendations,

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President was dismissed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The senate chief whip, Mohammed Monguno, said Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's petion is against Order 40, rule 7 of the Senate Standing Order.

The Senator representing Kogi Central, however, said her sexual harassment petition was not before the court.

Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an injunction halting the Senate's disciplinary proceedings against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The dispute stemmed from an altercation with Senator Akpabio, where Akpoti-Uduaghan defied Senate protocol, leading to her referral to the Senate's ethics committee.

Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal team argued that the disciplinary actions were premature.

Senator Natasha, husband storm National Assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that pro- Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's supporters clashed at the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 6, 2025.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband arrived the sexual harassment allegation she levied against Akpabio.

Legit.ng reports that security operatives dispersed Pro-Akpoti-Uduaghan supporters with tear gas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng