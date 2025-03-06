Cyril Fasuyi, senator representing Ekiti North, said Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Kayode Fayemi, a former minister of solid minerals during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, of selling the Ajaokuta Steel Mill

During the plenary on Wednesday, March 5, Fasuyi said Fayemi would be submitting a petition in response to the purported allegation

Fayemi released a statement saying his past engagements with Akpoti-Uduaghan "were strictly professional”, prompting the Kogi lawmaker to condemn Fasuyi for "lying against me right in the hallowed chambers while quoting the bible"

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Wednesday night, March 5, accused her colleague from Ekiti state, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, of "lying" against her.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Fasuyi said on Wednesday, March 5, that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, had in the past, made false and defamatory claims against ex-Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi, when he served as minister of mines and steel development.

The purported defamation as alleged by Fasuyi was specifically regarding issues related to the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

However, in a statement by Ahmad Sajoh, head of the Fayemi media office, the former governor stated that his principal's past engagements with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan "were strictly professional, and any differences that arose were purely based on divergent policy perspectives, not personal grievances.”

Reacting to the clarification made by ex-governor Fayemi, Akpoti-Uduaghan shared a short statement on her verified Facebook page.

She said:

"Thank you H.E. @kfayemi for speaking truth out. My activity during his time as a minister was strictly an advocacy to revive Ajaokuta steel company.

"Shame unto Senator Cyril Fasuyi for lying against me right in the hallowed chambers while quoting the bible.

"Indeed, God is patient."

Godswill Akpabio-Natasha Akpoti saga

It would be recalled that one of Nigeria's most senior politicians, Godswill Akpabio, denied allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by a fellow senator.

Senate President Akpabio told his colleagues on Wednesday, March 5, that he had been raised very well by his late mother and had never harassed any woman.

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio had made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in southern Akwa Ibom state, on December 8, 2023.

She said Akpabio had taken her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her while her husband walked behind them, talking on his phone.

She further alleged that Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should "take care of him" if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration in the senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan faces six-month suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senate is on the brink of a major showdown following the recommendation of a six-month suspension for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan by the committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions.

The committee’s decision comes in response to her explosive allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

The senate declared Natasha's sexual harassment petition dead on arrival.

