A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video showing her sister’s reaction to the news of her ex’s wedding

According to the poster, her sister had unexpectedly discovered that her ex-boyfriend was tying the knot

The emotional lady immediately broke down in tears as she reminisced about her past relationship with the man

A Nigerian lady posted a video that captured the moment her sister learned about the marriage of a former partner.

The clip showed how distressed the young lady became after finding out the news, and it quickly drew attention online.

Lady shares sister's emotional reaction to news of her ex's wedding. Photo credit: @Nina/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears over ex's wedding

The footage was shared on TikTok by the sibling, whose handle appeared as @Nina on the platform.

In her account of the incident, she explained that her sister had come across the information without expecting it.

The revelation concerned the lady's former boyfriend, who was said to be preparing for his wedding.

According to the account given, the sister had not anticipated encountering such news and was visibly taken aback when it reached her.

The video captured her lying on a bed, overcome with emotion and unable to stop crying.

Her reaction hinted that memories of the earlier relationship had resurfaced strongly, leaving her deeply affected.

The post's caption read:

"POV: My sis found out that her ex is getting married."

Lady in tears as her former boyfriend gets set to wed. Photo credit: @Nina/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady cries over ex's wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@CX said:

"After all the memories, and bed times together, if he really loved, he too will be crying deep down."

@628 GADGETS said:

"Omo I feel for her sha. Sometimes we act like we don't care but deep down we care. Internet dey ruin us sha."

@LOST SOUL said:

"Me I wish am congratulations ooo life no hard, na him time, no be by who marry first na who em marriage last ooo."

@JENNIFER said:

"Nina my name is Jennifer or chidera I'm from ebonyi state but born and brought up in Anambra nnewi to be precise I'm 22 year's old. I sell perfume. I'm fair in complexion. I'm 6ft tall. I do all back as if my life depends on it please can you do a story time."

@ᥫbookk said:

"Hello ma, good morning my name is viola the only daughter of my parents, I’m a Christian also a graduate and I’m currently a jobless Nigerian waiting to serve my country so without been said please can you do a story time so that your days on this TikTok space will be long thank you."

@✪Your Broke Boy commented:

"That’s why life is like a door, you pass through the window and eat bread, but onions can never become chair even if antelope drives radio."

@Chinaemerem said:

"Na for midnight e Dey sup as I see the post na once I check time to confirm say midnight don reach."

@PROPHET OREOFE added:

"Omo I feel for her sha. Sometimes we act like we don't care but deep down we care. Internet dey ruin us sha."

See the post below:

Lady cries over heartbreak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady decided to check the contact name her boyfriend used to save her number on his phone.

The lady’s excitement changed after she discovered the name the supposed boyfriend used to save her contact.

Source: Legit.ng