Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold cleared the air on May Edochie and Adanma Luke's accusations

This came after Destiny Etiko recently bagged an endorsement alongside May and Adanma

Lizzy’s social media post celebrating the situation raised eyebrows online, prompting her to react

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has set the record straight after being accused of shading her colleagues, May Edochie and Adanma Luke, amid Destiny Etiko’s latest international endorsement.

The Asaba-based star had earlier taken to Instagram to celebrate Destiny’s achievement, but her post raised eyebrows when fans noticed she left out May and Adanma, who also bagged the same deal.

Lizzy Gold addresses online speculation over alleged shade directed at May Edochie and Adanma Luke. Credit: @lizzygold, @mayedochie, @adanmaluke

Source: Instagram

In Nollywood, omission is often louder than inclusion, and many quickly interpreted her silence as shade.

Reacting, Lizzy Gold dismissed the claims, insisting there’s no room for “hatred and bitterness” in her corner.

She revealed that Adanma Luke personally called her to inform her that she and May Edochie were also recognised for the ambassadorship deal.

In her words:

“Honestly, there’s no space for hatred and bitterness over here. Adanma Luke just called me 10 minutes ago, saying that, alongside Destiny, May Yul Edochie and Adanma Luke were also recognised for the ambassadorship deal.

"I also unknowingly only congratulated Destiny in my last post. Congratulations, Adanma Luke and May Yul Edochie, on your new sponsorship deals. I just edited the post.”

True to her word, Lizzy updated her Instagram post to include the missing names, proving that sometimes mistakes are just that, mistakes. As the saying goes, to err is human, to edit divine.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported Lizzy Gold spoke about her relationship with Yul Edochie amid dating rumours on social media.

During a recent live session with her fans, Lizzy responded to a fan who asked if she was dating Yul by sharing her encounter with the actor on a movie set in 2019.

The actress revealed that he helped her improve her acting skills after he directed her during a movie shoot. Lizzy disclosed that before meeting Yul, she struggled with limited visibility and minor roles.

According to Lizzy, she witnessed a turnaround in her career after Yul directed her in a movie. She revealed that the movie gained attention, and people began to recognise her talent.

From then on, opportunities increased, and her value in the industry grew.

She emphasised that she remained grateful for his support and will always appreciate the role he played in her growth.

Lizzy also stated that she cannot cut off Yul because of his marital issues, because it is none of her business.

"People don't know why I am close to Yul, why I don't joke with him; it is because God used him to shape my destiny. I don't forget where I am coming from, I can't leave my friend because of his marital issues, that is none of my business, my friend is my friend for life" she said.

Lizzy Gold's response followed a viral video of her and Yul Edochie attending a function together.

While the video appeared harmless to some, it quickly sparked side conversations after a popular social media commentator, @therealtruthlover, shared a sharp observation.

Known for supporting Yul’s estranged wife, May Edochie, the user suggested that the actor was repeating familiar patterns from his past marriage.

Lizzy Gold responds after fans accuse her of throwing shade at May Edochie and Adanma Luke. Credit: @lizzygold

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie advises men

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie stirred reactions with his bold message to men, urging them to stop tolerating women who disrespect them.

In a tweet via his official X handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Yul admonished men to stop tolerating nonsense in the name of marriages or relationships.

He advised men to immediately end marriages or relationships where their wife or girlfriend showed disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng