The Senate dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, citing procedural violations

The Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions ruled the petition "dead on arrival" as it allegedly contravened Senate Standing Rules

A Federal High Court in Abuja issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the Senate to justify its probe of Akpoti-Uduaghan, while protests and public reactions intensified

The Nigerian Senate has dismissed a sexual harassment petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing it as “dead on arrival.”

The decision came after the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions ruled that the petition violated the chamber’s standing rules.

The National Assembly cited a procedural flaw in its dismissal of the petition.

Source: Facebook

Natasha accused senate president of sexual harrassment

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, had accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances during a visit to his residence in Akwa Ibom in December 2023.

The controversy began when Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged in an interview with Arise Television that Akpabio held her hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances while her husband was present.

She also claimed that Akpabio had suggested she “make him happy” to ensure her motions were favorably considered in the Senate.

These allegations surfaced shortly after the Senate referred her to the ethics committee for protesting new seating arrangements in the chamber.

Akpabio denies allegations

During Wednesday’s plenary, Akpabio denied the allegations, stating that he holds the highest respect for women.

Akpabio cautions the public against hurried judgment while the case is still being adjudicated in court. Image: FB/Godswil Akpabio

Source: Facebook

“At no time did I ever attempt any sexual harassment,” he said.

“I have four beautiful daughters and was raised by a single mother who instilled in me the utmost respect for women. I urge Nigerians to await the court’s decision and not jump to conclusions.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan formally submitted her petition to the Senate, which was referred to the ethics committee.

However, the committee dismissed it, citing Senate Rule 40, which prohibits senators from presenting petitions signed by themselves. Committee Chairman Neda Imasuen explained that the petition could not be entertained because the allegations were already before a court.

“The matter is already in court, and our rules prohibit us from handling such petitions,” he said.

The Kogi senator was absent from the committee hearing, with Imasuen speculating that her lawyers may have advised her against attending.

He also dismissed a Federal High Court order attempting to restrain the Senate from disciplining Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that the judiciary cannot interfere in legislative affairs.

Chief Whip backs Senate's ruling

Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno and Leader Opeyemi Bamidele supported the committee’s decision, emphasizing that the petition violated Senate rules.

Monguno cited Rule 40, which outlines the proper procedure for presenting petitions, while Bamidele warned that entertaining the petition would set a bad precedent.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, argued that her petition was unrelated to the court case, which she said involved defamation and cyberbullying by Akpabio’s aide. She insisted that her petition should be reviewed by the ethics committee.

Court issues 3-day ultimatum to Senate

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja has given the National Assembly 72 hours to justify why it should not be restrained from probing Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued an interim injunction halting the Senate’s disciplinary actions pending a hearing on the matter.

The controversy has sparked mixed reactions, with some groups supporting Akpabio and others backing Akpoti-Uduaghan.

A protest by her supporters at the National Assembly called for Akpabio’s resignation, while the Kogi Central Concerned Stakeholders distanced themselves from the senator’s actions, describing her conduct as divisive and damaging to the Senate’s integrity.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

Source: Legit.ng