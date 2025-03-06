Senate President Godswill Akpabio has rejected the plea of his predecessor, Ahmad Lawan, concerning the security details of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan

The Senate had suspended Natasha for six months for violating the Senate standing order and also recommended the withdrawal of her security details, which Lawan appealed against

This happened amid a sexual harassment allegation that Senator Natasha had raised against the Senate President, Akpabio

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigeria Senate, has rejected the appeal by his predecessor and the immediate past Senate President Ahmed Lawan, over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Natasha was suspended over the alleged violation of Senate standing order. The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petition hearing recommended Natasha's suspension following her confrontation with the Senate president.

Godswill Akpabio has rejected the appeals of former Senate President Ahmed Lawan's appeal against the withdrawal of security details of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Natasha raised her voice against Akpabio

Natasha, the senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, raised her voice against the Senate president for changing her seat without her consent. During her outburst, Natasha alleged that she was being systematically silenced since her earlier confrontation against Akpabio.

Following the outburst, the Senate explained that Natasha's seat was changed because a senator defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), which necessitated that she needed to move forward. The Senate also noted that Akpabio did not give her the audience to speak because she was not on her designated seat.

Natasha: How Akpabio rejected Lawan's appeal

The matter was later referred to the Senate committee on ethics, which later recommended a six-month suspension for Senator Natasha and the withdrawal of her security, a development former Senate President Lawan appealed against but was kicked out by Akpabio.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has said Godswill Akpabio sexually harassed her Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Even when Lawan noted that her suspension did not mean she is no longer a Senator, Akpabio insisted that she cannot enjoy the benefit of being a Senator when she is under suspension.

See the video of the moment here:

Meanwhile, days after the outburst, Senator Natasha, in a television interview, accused the Senate president of sexually harassing her, adding that her rejection of sexual advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her trial at the national assembly.

Natasha's husband commented on Akpabio's saga

During the interview, Natasha explained that she has witnesses and one of them is her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom. The senator's husband, in a statement, said he had met with the Senate President on the matter before now.

He stated that they were family friends and he urged him to accord his wife the respect she deserved. However, Uduaghan explained that his wife, Senator Natasha, has continued to express concerns about the sexual harassment she experienced from the Senate president.

Saraki speaks on Akpabio, Natasha's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation.

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng