BREAKING: Senate Suspends Senator Natasha for 6 Months

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been suspended for six months after her outburst during a recent Senate plenary session regarding the relocation of her seat

As part of the suspension, her salary, security details, and access to the National Assembly will be revoked. Her office will be locked, and her aides will not receive salaries

The suspension follows a confrontation with Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat. She can only have the suspension lifted by submitting a formal apology to the Senate

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been suspended for six months after her outburst during a recent Senate plenary session regarding the relocation of her seat.

The suspension, announced on Thursday, March 6, comes after a recommendation from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The Nigerian Senate has handed a 6-month suspension to Senator Natasha Akpoti of Kogi state. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

More details of Senate's disciplinary actions against Natasha

As part of her suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will have her salary and security details revoked, and she will be barred from entering the National Assembly.

Her office will be locked, and her legislative aides will not receive their salaries during this time.

The Senate has made it clear that her suspension will not be reconsidered unless she submits a formal apology or completes the six-month term.

Reason Senate suspended Natasha Akpoti

The Nigerian Senate imposes a 6-month suspension on Kogi state Senator Natasha Akpoti. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Facebook

The suspension follows a heated confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, where Akpoti-Uduaghan objected to the reassignment of her seat during a plenary session.

She claimed her seat was removed in an effort to silence her.

The suspension was finalized after a vote, with most senators agreeing with the Ethics Committee’s report, Vanguard reported.

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro supported the decision, saying her actions required corrective measures, comparing it to “correcting a child,” in line with Nigerian cultural norms.

To have her suspension lifted, Akpoti-Uduaghan must submit a written apology to the Senate for allegedly violating its conduct rules, Daily Trust reported.

Natasha submits formal petition against Akpabio

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, has formally submitted a sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday, March 5.

The Senator, who spoke at the plenary under order 40 of the Senate Rules, disclosed that she made the allegation against the Senate president on an interview on AriseTV. She noted that she now presented the petition before the Senate officially.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng