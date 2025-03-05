The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an injunction halting the Senate's disciplinary proceedings against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The dispute stemmed from an altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, where Akpoti-Uduaghan defied Senate protocol, leading to her referral to the Senate's ethics committee

Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal team argued that the disciplinary actions were premature

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order restraining the Senate’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from conducting disciplinary proceedings against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the representative for Kogi Central.

This decision follows an ex parte application filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the injunction on Tuesday, March 4, halting any actions by the Senate committee.

The court order came in the wake of an altercation between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio that took place on February 20.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had defied Senate protocol during a plenary session when she rejected her assigned seat, which led to an intense exchange with Akpabio. Despite his repeated instructions, she raised a point of order multiple times, causing a disruption in the session.

What happened between Natasha and AKpabio?

The incident led the Senate to refer Akpoti-Uduaghan to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for review.

The committee was tasked with investigating the senator's conduct during the session.

However, the Federal High Court has now intervened, halting the Senate's planned disciplinary proceedings.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team argued that the disciplinary actions were premature and sought legal redress.

Natasha’s allegation of sexual advances

The altercation between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio took on a more serious tone when, on February 28, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged in an interview on Arise TV that her trouble in the Senate began after she rejected sexual advances from Akpabio. This claim has added a layer of complexity to the ongoing controversy.

In the interview, Akpoti-Uduaghan stated,

“After I rejected the inappropriate advances made by the Senate President, my challenges in the Senate began. This situation is not just about parliamentary procedures; it involves a breach of respect and professional conduct.”

The senator's statement has prompted widespread public debate and increased attention on the dispute, with many questioning the motives behind the Senate's actions.

The court’s decision to stop the disciplinary proceedings comes at a critical time for Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The injunction has raised questions about the Senate’s handling of internal conflicts and whether due process was followed in referring her to the ethics committee.

Political observers are now closely monitoring how the Senate will respond to the court's ruling and whether further legal action will follow.

Sexual harassment claims: Ex-Lawmaker blasts Akpoti-Uduaghan

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former senator for Cross River South, Florence Ita-Giwa, has reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stating that female senators should not face such situations once they reach the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, March 4, Ita-Giwa described it as a form of “weakness” for any female lawmaker to raise such claims, arguing that senators are equals regardless of gender.

