Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, has formally submitted a sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday, March 5.

The Senator, who spoke at the plenary under order 40 of the Senate Rules, disclosed that she made the allegation against the Senate president on an interview on AriseTV. She noted that she now presented the petition before the Senate officially.

Source: Legit.ng