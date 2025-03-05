Pro- Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan supporters clashed at the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 6, 2025

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband stormed the National Assembly amid counter-protests on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters demanded Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation while waving placards with messages such as “Akpabio must go” and “We stand with Senator Natasha” near the Mopol gate.

As reported by Vanguard, pro-Akpabio demonstrators also staged a counter-protest.

The pro-Akpabio protesters were seen holding banners with inscriptions like “We say no to Natasha’s serial blackmailing” and “Akpabio treated Natasha as a daughter and friend.”

It was gathered that the Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters were earlier dispersed by security personnel with tear gas at the National Assembly Arcade, opposite Eagle Square.

The protesters later regrouped at a nearby location to continue their demonstration.

The supporters of the Kogi Central senator including members of civil society groups had begun gathering around 9 a.m.

They insisted on a thorough investigation into Akpoti-Uduaghan’ sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate's Deputy Chief Whip reacted to the sexual harassment allegation levied against Senate President Akpabio.

Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi stated that Akpabio did not touch or harass Senator Akpoti-Uduagha as was claimed.

The federal lawmaker said he was present at Akpabio's birthday celebration where the harassment incident allegedly occurred.

Also reported that public affairs analyst, Kelly Agaba, told Senator Akpabio what to do about Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegations.

Agaba said Senator Akpabio should step against as the Senate President to allow for impartial investigation.

He said the allegation should be thoroughly investigated as Senator Natasha was not the first to accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Court stops Senate disciplinary actions against Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an injunction halting the Senate's disciplinary proceedings against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The dispute stemmed from an altercation with Senator Akpabio, where Akpoti-Uduaghan defied Senate protocol, leading to her referral to the Senate's ethics committee.

Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal team argued that the disciplinary actions were premature.

