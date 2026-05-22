Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford has sent an important message to Hansi Flick after being named in the England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Rashford scored a free kick against Real Madrid as the Catalans lifted the 2025/26 Serie A

The Three Lions striker, who is set to play at his third Mundial, omitted his parent club, Manchester United, from his appreciation post

Marcus Rashford has sent a bold message to Barcelona manager Hansi Flick after being named in the England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rashford is among the seven strikers selected by coach Thomas Tuchel to play at the biggest football tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico next month.

The 28-year-old joined the Spanish giants on loan from Manchester United after spending the first half of the 2025/26 season with Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford receives instructions from Barcelona manager Hansi Flick during a La Liga match. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Rashford scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists for the Catalans this season, including a free kick against Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

What did Rashford say?

Marcus Rashford praised the influence of Hansi Flick following his selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a post on his official Instagram account, the England forward also acknowledged the support of Unai Emery during a difficult period in his career at Aston Villa.

The former England U17 star, however, did not mention Manchester United in his message, per Barca Blaugranes. He wrote:

“Special thanks to Unai Emery, Hansi Flick, Aston Villa, Barcelona and England for believing in me when things got tough.”

Reacting to the post, @JReganz said:

“Man, Rashford needed a change in environment to become his former self. We are all glad that he is playing great football again. This shows how important the right environment is for players to perform.”

@SunOlamiplusone, wrote:

“Barcelona really saved him. Imagine being 29 and only just winning your first league trophy.”

Rashford broke into Manchester United’s senior team in 2015 under Louis van Gaal but reportedly fell out of favour under former manager Ruben Amorim last season.

Man United fans react

Marcus Rashford has also come under criticism from some Manchester United supporters following his appreciation message.

Marcus Rashford snubs Manchester United after receiving a call-up from Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The England forward later clarified that he still supports the Red Devils, while explaining why he specifically thanked both clubs and their managers in his post. He said:

"To make my IG story clear. It's not a dig of any sort! I'm a MU supporter, and that remains.

"I was showing gratitude to the clubs and coaches that I have worked with over the past 18 months.

"They have played a big role in this [England] call-up," per SportBIBLE.

Legit compiled the reactions of angry fans following Marcus Rashford's comments. Read them below:

@NnaFrancis80594 said:

"This guy is such a clown,and retarded human being, Manchester United give you and your family hope in life, they change your story, and also the fans at the other hand, love you from the bottom of our heart.

Even when you are trash, we still believe in you, we take you like a family. But what did we get in return, a stab at the back, from the player we take as family. And you turn and begin with your emotional manipulation.

@jb_muwonge added:

"He’s ungrateful. Period! How would he have gotten the Chance to play if United didn’t agree to loan him in the first place."

Maguire devastated with World Cup miss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Harry Maguire admitted he was shocked and disappointed after being excluded from England’s World Cup squad by Tuchel.

The Manchester United defender said he believed he had done enough during the season to earn a place in the team and wished the selected players success at the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng