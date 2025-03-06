President Bola Tinubu's wife, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for respect for the Senate, noting that it is a matured institution

Oluremi Tinubu commented on sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, by Kogi Senate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Tinubu's comment came ahead of the International Women's Day celebration, where she urged women to push to be in leadership positions

FCT, Abuja - Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, has said that the Senate is a "matured" institution and should therefore be respected.

The president's wife commented on the abuse of office and sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, by Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central.

Tinubu urged women to go for leadership positions

Tinubu, a three-time member of the Senate, commented on the need for women to assert themselves in leadership positions. She encouraged women to "raise themselves" and not allow men to speak to them disrespectfully. Her message was particularly relevant ahead of International Women's Day on March 8th.

As the First Lady celebrated the achievements of women globally and in Nigeria, she acknowledged the significant progress made by women over the decades. From the matriarchs of old to contemporary figures like Zuriel Oduwole, who champions peace, Tinubu emphasized that Nigerian youths have what it takes to excel.

The statement reads in part:

“I know with what is going on in the Senate, you may say, why am I not taking a position? I believe that the Senate is doing what is needful, because that's what it is. Is an inside place and it's a matured chamber. It's a matured chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It's an honour for you to be in that place alone”.

Tinubu speaks on Senate controversies

Tinubu's remarks were made amidst the controversy surrounding Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's allegations against Senate President Akpabio.

The Senate has since suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for violating the Red Chambers' rules. Despite the challenges, Tinubu remains optimistic about the potential of Nigerian women and youths to make a positive impact.

See the full statement here:

Natasha's husband speaks on sexual harassment

Natasha's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, earlier commented on the allegations of sexual harassment that his wife leveled against Senate President Akpabio.

The Alema of Warri Kingdom in a statement sent to Legit.ng maintained that he had once approached Akpabio on the allegation with maturity after his wife told him and they all agreed to settle the matter amicably and as a family matter.

However, despite his interference, Uduaghan said Senator Natasha had continued to express concerns about the level of harassment she allegedly experienced from the Senate President. Uduaghan further stated that his wife has always been truthful, loyal and family oriented.

Saraki speaks on Akpabio, Natasha's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation.

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution.

