FCT, Abuja - The Senate Committee on Ethics has made a significant decision regarding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct, recommending a suspension following her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The committee’s decision was reached after a thorough investigation into the matter, and it has now formally suggested that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan be suspended from the Senate.

Senate committee demands apology

In addition to the suspension, the committee has instructed the Kogi Central Senator to publicly apologise to the Senate for her actions, which they deem as disrespectful to the upper chamber, Vanguard reported.

The committee emphasized that this apology is necessary to restore decorum and uphold the Senate’s reputation.

Withdrawal of salary and security details

As part of the disciplinary measures, the committee also recommended that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s salary be withheld during the period of her suspension.

Furthermore, the senator’s security details will be withdrawn in accordance with the decision, Punch reported.

The committee noted that these actions are in line with Senate protocols, aiming to address what it described as a breach of conduct that undermines the integrity of the Senate.

While the committee has made its recommendation, the matter remains under scrutiny, and the final decision will be made by the larger Senate body in the coming days.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has yet to comment on the committee’s decision, but sources close to the senator have hinted at a possible appeal.

