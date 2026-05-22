A controversial Nigerian activist celebrated his son for gaining admission into the University of Ibadan

The proud father posted photos of his son standing within the premier university's campus environment

Social media users reacted to the message the father sent to the young undergraduate online

A controversial Nigerian activist has stirred reactions online after celebrating his son’s admission into the University of Ibadan with an emotional message on social media.

The activist, identified as Abbey T Trotsky, shared photos of his son, Kolawole, dressed in a graduation gown while standing within the university environment.

A Nigerian activist's son gains admission to the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: Abbey T Trotsky/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Controversial activist shows off son in UI

In the heartfelt post, the proud father congratulated his son on beginning a new academic journey at Nigeria’s premier university and encouraged him to remain focused and hard-working.

He said:

“My dear Son and Comrade, Kolawole, I'm beyond proud of you! Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey.”

He further prayed that his son’s time at the University of Ibadan would be filled with knowledge, growth, and unforgettable experiences.

The activist also advised the young undergraduate to believe in himself and remain dedicated to his studies throughout his stay at the institution.

“Remember to stay focused, work hard, and believe in yourself. I'm always here cheering you on!” he added.

Reactions as activist's son enters UI

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Facebook users. Some of the comments are below:

Ezekiel Osho said:

"Congratulations dear son, multiples of achievement ahead in Jesus name."

Alfred Adegoke said:

"Congratulations. Like father like son."

Jimmy Olujimi said:

"Congrats bro. You are a proud father. God will see our comrade through the great citadel of learning."

Israel Dadson said:

"Congratulations, my Dear, all-round success shall be yours from now on .....IJN."

See his Facebook post below:

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Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan College of Medicine in style.

Source: Legit.ng