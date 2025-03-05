Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been dismissed

The senate chief whip, Mohammed Monguno, said Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's petion is against Order 40, rule 7 of the Senate Standing Order

The Senator representing Kogi Central, however, said her sexual harassment petition was not before the court

FCT, Abuja - Senators in the National Assembly have dismissed the sexual harassment petition submitted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The federal lawmakers said Senator Natasha’s petition didn’t follow the order of the Senate.

The senate chief whip, Mohammed Monguno (Borno, APC) said the issue contained in Senator Natasha’s petition is already in the court of law.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator said the rules of the senate do not permit deliberation on such matters.

Senator Monguno quoted Order 40, rule 7 of the Senate Standing Order to back his point.

“The matter is in the court of law. Senator Natasha herself has gone to court in respect of this matter, and also the wife of the Senate President has equally gone to court for this matter.

“The Senate, therefore, does not have the jurisdiction to entertain this matter. That the matter should be referred to the ethics and petition committee is not necessary,”

In a similar approach, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central District, APC) said no senator bringing in a petition shall be the author of same the petition.

Bamidele quoted senate standing rule’s order 40, sub 4, stating that:

“The essence of the rule is to lay petition on behalf of constituents not to be the author.”

Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial District subjected the matter to the Ethics committee.

The APC lawmaker asked the committee to decide the appropriate order and the interpretation of the rules raised by Senator Mungono for clarification.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, countered her colleagues’ claims, stating that her sexual harassment petition was not before the court.

The Kogi Central senator said cyberbullying made by Akpabio’s special assistant on New media, Patrick Udom is the matter before the court.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said Akpabio’s aide described her “decent outfit” as transparent by depicting that she dresses naked to the chambers.

She further appealed to Akpabio to accept and forward her petition to the Ethics and Privileges Committee for deliberation.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpabio denied Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation levied against him.

The accused Senate president made this known while reacting to the allegations during plenary on Wednesday, March 5, as the Senate resumed from its one-week recess.

Senator Natasha, husband storm National Assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that pro- Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's supporters clashed at the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 6, 2025.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband arrived the sexual harassment allegation she levied against Akpabio.

Legit.ng reports that security operatives dispersed Pro-Akpoti-Uduaghan supporters with tear gas.

