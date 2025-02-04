Against the backdrop of the presidential assent to bills establishing development commissions for various regions, the senate has effected a minor reshuffle, appointing chairmen and deputy chairmen to oversee these commissions

According to the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, Senator Babangida Hussaini and Senator Muntari Dandutse will serve as chairman and deputy chairman of the senate committee on the North West Development Commission

In the same vein, Senator Titus Zam will head the senate committee on the North Central Development Commission

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian senate has made minor adjustments, appointing new chairmen and deputy chairmen to oversee some development commissions across various regions of the country.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, February 4, this follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of bills establishing some development commissions.

The senate has announced the appointment of chairmen of various standing committees to provide oversight for newly established regional development commissions. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Channels Television also noted the update.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 4, while presiding over the senate’s resumption after a two-week recess, the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, said:

“Senator Babangida Hussaini and Senator Muntari Dandutse will serve as chairman and deputy chairman of the senate committee on the North West Development Commission."

Akpabio added:

“Similarly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Kenneth Eze have been appointed as chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, while Senator Titus Zam and Senator Isa Jibrin will head the senate committee on the North Central Development Commission.”

Furthermore, the senate reshuffled some standing committees.

Kogi's Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, formerly in charge of the local content committee, now leads the committee on diaspora and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Abdul Ningi was moved from the population committee to chair the senate committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Other appointments are listed below:

Senator Garba Maidoki - Chairman of the senate committee on sports development

Victor Umeh -Chairman of the senate committee on national population and NIMC.

Joel Thomas - Chairman of the senate committee on local content

Akpabio applauds 2025 budget defence efforts

Meanwhile, Akpabio expressed satisfaction with the just-concluded budget defence sessions, commending lawmakers for their 'dedication' in scrutinising the 2025 budget to ensure a workable financial plan for the year.

Legit.ng reports that the budget is an essential policy document of the government that prioritises its annual and multi-annual objectives. Aside from financing new and existing programmes, the budget is the prime instrument for implementing fiscal policy, thereby impacting the economy as a whole.

