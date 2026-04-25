Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer had the internet buzzing with a recent video of herself

Recall that reports about the star’s marriage to Olakunle Churchill have been a topic of discussion

The Gambian-born star took the internet by storm amid the negative buzz to reintroduce herself

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has intensified the speculation around her marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

This was after she reintroduced herself on the internet without her wedding band.

Rosy Meurer reintroduces herself without wedding ring amid controversy. Credit: @rosymeurer, @tonotlet, @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The Gambian thespian, who has managed to stay off the media following Churchill’s reconciliation drama with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, broke her silence.

In the video, Rosy apologised to her fans for her absence online.

The mum of two went on to explain that her time away had been a period of growth and self-discovery.

According to Rosy, she is now back, stronger, and ready to embrace new opportunities in her movie career.

In her words:

“Hi, I am Rosy Meurer. They say time away can make or break you; for me, it built me. I know I disappeared, and I am sorry. I’m truly sorry for the silence and absence, but in all of this, I didn’t stop becoming. But now I am back, and I am ready to give you everything I have. I am ready to play every character.

“I'm ready to be the broken girl, the fearless woman, the lover girl, fighter, villain and the survivor. And in every character and every story that needs to be told, I'm here to live it. This isn't just a return, it's a rebirth. And with this new beginning, I'm happy to bring to you guys something very close to my heart, something dear to me, Rosie Meurer. Yes, I know I did it.”

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Rosy Meurer's video post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

g_alluress said:

"Once marriage end,them go remember say them been get work before. Go girl, hustle for your daily bread jare."

yvettemathew said:

"Her eyes are looking so so tired 😫 she's looking older than Tonto😢."

therealcarolinah said:

"You no go still blow with this gra gra 😂😂😂😂😂 calm down make you heal well fess 😂."

bela_rina_ije said:

"Ur eyes Don swell up hope nothing miumiu?"

_social_media_pekin said:

"Church don closee."

jessicaalban1 said:

"I no dey put mouth for brother and sister matter."

comfort0608 said:

"You can rebirth, all you want, stay away from people husband.. Mrs husband snatcher / I’m rebirth. It’s good to learn, grow and change."

monjazcoutureinc said:

"Cover girls don’t cry but u can clearly see behind those foundation and concealer someone bn crying 😂."

Rosy Meurer’s reintroduction fuels speculation online. Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng