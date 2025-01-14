Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, January 14, asked his colleagues to rededicate themselves to work by paying special attention to the early passage of the N49.7 trillion budgeted for 2025

The Nigerian senate said a key focus in the 2025 legislative year will be the completion of electoral reforms

Legit.ng reports that federal lawmakers resumed legislative activities on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, after the festive season

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the critical and urgent task before the national assembly (NASS) is the completion of electoral reforms, given the preparations for the next electoral cycle in Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, Akpabio said this in his welcome back speech at plenary on Tuesday, January 14. The senior citizen titled his address “Rising to the Greatness of Our Calling".

The Nation also noted Akpabio's remarks.

The former Akwa Ibom state governor said:

"A critical task before us is the completion of electoral reforms. As the nation begins preparations for the next electoral cycle, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen our democracy.

“Electoral reform is not just a legislative duty; it is a moral imperative. It is our chance to gift the Nigerian people a system that is transparent, credible, and reflective of their will.

“Let us not waver in this responsibility, for the foundation of every thriving democracy is trust in its electoral processes.”

Akpabio urges lawmakers to prim,oritise national budget

In the same vein, Akpabio highlighted the importance of the national budget. According to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, the national budget is more than a financial document, as it reflects the aspirations and hopes of millions of Nigerians.

Akpabio said:

“As we return to our legislative duties, we are immediately faced with a matter of utmost importance: the consideration of the national budget. I have no doubt that, as always, we will approach this with our usual patriotic fervor and meticulous diligence.

“This is not just a financial document; it is the blueprint of the aspirations and hopes of millions of Nigerians. We must ensure that every item within it reflects the collective dreams of our people and serves as a catalyst for development, equity, and justice."

Akpabio, Wike, Tajudeen under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), allocated N10 billion for furniture and rent to the presiding officers of the national assembly.

Akpabio; speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and their deputies, Barau Jibrin and Benjamin Kalu; all benefitted from the money.

The budget item, titled “Renting and Furnishing of Presiding Officers of the National Assembly”, has the classification code 23010309 in the N288 billion supplementary budget President Bola Ahmed Tinubu transmitted to the national assembly in September 2024.

