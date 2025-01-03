Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has allocated N10 billion for furniture and rent to the presiding officers of the national assembly.

As reported by Premium Times on Thursday, January 2, Senate President Godswill Akpabio; speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and their deputies, Barau Jibrin and Benjamin Kalu; all benefitted from the money.

Controversial allocation by Wike elicits criticism. Photo credits: @GovWike, @SPNigeria, @Speaker_Abbas

The budget item, titled “Renting and Furnishing of Presiding Officers of the National Assembly”, has the classification code 23010309 in the N288 billion supplementary budget President Bola Ahmed Tinubu transmitted to the national assembly in September 2024. Recall the budget was passed within five days by the lawmakers.

The allocation comes amid the current economic hardship being endured by the Nigerian masses.

Wike, a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was appointed by President Tinubu in what observers believe is a reward for the supportive role the former Rivers state governor played during the presidential election in 2023.

The N10 billion budgetary provision for the presiding officers raises questions because the national assembly has its own budget.

Meanwhile, Premium Times stated that it submitted a freedom of information (FOI) request to Wike's office to seek comments on the discovery, but the ministry ignored the request.

Controversial allocation by Wike: Nigerians react

Following the revelation of the controversial allocation, some Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@geoffreydpr said:

"You all are paid salaries, why can’t you all live like every civil servant, you all hve houses in Abuja, yet ready to take from Nigeria just for your selfishness, asking Nigeria to suffer for you as a tilling class is kind of regrettable that I wait till date to see what Nigerian will say nobody talk about it is sad."

@ajahgabriel11 said:

"People that are bent on ruining Nigeria."

@MagajiIsma53493 wrote:

"Spending borrowed money anyhow."

Wike defends decision to back Tinubu in 2023

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike revealed that he has no regret for supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The FCT minister said that though he was threatened before the 2023 elections for supporting Tinubu, he would do the same thing if another opportunity came.

