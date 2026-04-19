“Dear Peter Obi, Kwankwaso”: New Party Sends Message To 2 ADC Presidential Aspirants
- The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has invited Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to join ahead of the 2027 elections
- Obi and Kwankwaso aspire for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi
- Social media reactions revealed mixed sentiments on the NDC's invitation to Obi and Kwankwaso amid ADC crisis,
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended an invitation to Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 elections.
The NDC said the two former presidential candidates in the 2023 general election should join the party.
Legit.ng reports that Obi and Kwankwaso are 2027 presidential aspirants in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The former Anambra state and Kano state governors are battling for the 2027 ADC presidential ticket with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
“Why I am more influential than Kwankwaso, El-Rufai, other northern politicians”, Atiku gives reason
The NDC made a humble reminder post, urging both Obi and Kwankwaso to register and join the party.
This was contained in a post shared via the NDC X handle @NDCNigNews on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
"Dear @PeterObi, @KwankwasoRM
"Humble reminder, please.
https://ndcregister.com/member/signup
Reactions as NDC urges Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to join party
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media as the NDC urged Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to join the party ahead of the 2027 elections.
@oluspencer
This OK is a personal Ambition of SERIAKE, he will be coming as Kwakwaso's deputy in 2031 when the presidency is zoned to the North. But will use these guys to get a structure, which, unlike Obi, he will administer properly.
@EngrChibuikem12
We dey use ADC as our guide and smokescreen 4 our last card die minute ( to prevent govt late court issues).
@LukmanIMsambo
Give us Goodluck Jonathan and Al-Mustapha.
@Jeffreypap50996
Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwakwanso
Kwankwaso reportedly agrees to be Peter Obi’s running mate
Recall that an aide to Obi said Kwankwaso agreed to serve as a vice-presidential running mate following multiple meetings between both political camps.
The aide disclosed that discussions between the two sides had progressed beyond informal talks into a structured political understanding.
Plans were revealed for a joint Kwankwasiyya and Obidient summit aimed at strengthening cooperation ahead of future elections.
Read more stories on Peter Obi:
- ADC's Peter Obi Redeclares 2027 Presidential Ambition, "You Will See"
- 2027 Elections: “What I Intend to Do in the North”, Peter Obi Explains
- Peter Obi Finally Opens Up on Reason for Switching Parties in Trending Video
2027 elections: Peter Obi hints at dumping ADC
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi, an ADC presidential aspirant in the 2027 general elections, spoke about the possibility of dumping the party ahead of the poll.
Obi disclosed this while speaking on the reason for dumping the Labour Party for the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election.
The former governor of Anambra state explained the reasons for his consistent defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the Labour Party, and now ADC.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.