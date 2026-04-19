The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has invited Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to join ahead of the 2027 elections

Obi and Kwankwaso aspire for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi

Social media reactions revealed mixed sentiments on the NDC's invitation to Obi and Kwankwaso amid ADC crisis,

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended an invitation to Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 elections.

The NDC said the two former presidential candidates in the 2023 general election should join the party.

Legit.ng reports that Obi and Kwankwaso are 2027 presidential aspirants in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former Anambra state and Kano state governors are battling for the 2027 ADC presidential ticket with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The NDC made a humble reminder post, urging both Obi and Kwankwaso to register and join the party.

This was contained in a post shared via the NDC X handle @NDCNigNews on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

"Dear @PeterObi, @KwankwasoRM

"Humble reminder, please.

https://ndcregister.com/member/signup

Reactions as NDC urges Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to join party

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media as the NDC urged Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to join the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

@oluspencer

This OK is a personal Ambition of SERIAKE, he will be coming as Kwakwaso's deputy in 2031 when the presidency is zoned to the North. But will use these guys to get a structure, which, unlike Obi, he will administer properly.

@EngrChibuikem12

We dey use ADC as our guide and smokescreen 4 our last card die minute ( to prevent govt late court issues).

@LukmanIMsambo

Give us Goodluck Jonathan and Al-Mustapha.

@Jeffreypap50996

Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwakwanso

Kwankwaso reportedly agrees to be Peter Obi’s running mate

Recall that an aide to Obi said Kwankwaso agreed to serve as a vice-presidential running mate following multiple meetings between both political camps.

The aide disclosed that discussions between the two sides had progressed beyond informal talks into a structured political understanding.

Plans were revealed for a joint Kwankwasiyya and Obidient summit aimed at strengthening cooperation ahead of future elections.

Read more stories on Peter Obi:

2027 elections: Peter Obi hints at dumping ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi, an ADC presidential aspirant in the 2027 general elections, spoke about the possibility of dumping the party ahead of the poll.

Obi disclosed this while speaking on the reason for dumping the Labour Party for the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former governor of Anambra state explained the reasons for his consistent defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the Labour Party, and now ADC.

Source: Legit.ng