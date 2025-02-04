15 months after the governorship election in Bayelsa state, a top Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Udengs Eradiri, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Eradiri's exit from the LP had been confirmed in December 2024, but his new destination was officially disclosed on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Legit.ng reports that Eradiri, the managing director (MD) of Radnitz Integrated Services Limited, was the underdog in the 2023 Bayelsa state governorship election

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the November 2023 election in Bayelsa state, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Eradiri's decision to team up with the APC comes two months after he dumped the LP, the party of presidential hopeful Peter Obi.

As reported by The Nation on Tuesday, February 4, Eradiri said he decided to join the ruling party because of President Bola Tinubu’s 'commitment to infrastructural development' in his Agudiama/Ekpetiama community, Yenagoa local government area (LGA).

Vanguard newspaper also noted Eradiri's new party.

Eradiri hails Tinubu's govt

Eradiri, who registered with the APC in Ward 10, constituency 2, Yenagoa, highlighted projects initiated by the Tinubu administration through the Samuel Ogbuku-led Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), including drinking water, shore protection, solar streetlights, and a one-kilometer road.

His words:

“The (Tinubu) government is talking about tax reforms that will go a long way to bring about seriousness in governance and curb laziness. It will bring innovation and creativity as states and local governments will begin to work harder and such will provide jobs for young people and engender growth and development.

“I see that the government has a lot to offer Nigeria and I won’t be an onlooker. I want to participate and contribute to it. I want to be part of those that participated in the revival and reorganisation of the country.”

5 LP reps members dump party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five LP house of representatives members left the party.

The defecting federal lawmakers joined the APC.

The new APC members are Esosa Iyawe (Edo), Tochukwu Okere (Imo), Donatus Matthew (Kaduna), Bassey Akiba (Cross River), and Daulyop Fom (Plateau).

