The Senate experienced another drama on Thursday, December 12, when the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, staged a walkout of the chamber during plenary

Kingibe had attempted to present a motion to stop FCT Minister Nyesom Wike from demolishing an estate in Abuja, but Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the motion was not in the order paper of the day

The Senator had wanted to raise the motion on Wednesday, December 11, but Akpabio asked her to present it in the order paper for Thursday for extensive debate

There was a mild drama in the Senate on Thursday, December 12, during plenary when the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) walked out of the chamber after she was prevented from presenting a motion by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to Akpabio, the motion to suspend the ongoing demolition of structures in Abuja under Nyesom Wike's leadership of the FCT, particularly an estate around the Life Camp area, was not included on the order paper as required by Senate rules.

Why Akpabio stopped Kingibe from presenting motions

Premium Times reported that Kingibe had raised the issue during Wednesday's plenary, and Akpabio directed her to present it at Thursday's plenary for extensive debate. However, when Kingibe attempted to present the motion, she was stopped due to its absence from the order paper. Titus Zam, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, claimed that his office never received a draft of the motion from Kingibe.

The incident sparked a heated argument, prompting Kingibe to pack her belongings and walk out of the chamber. Other senators intervened, whispering to the Senate President to appease Kingibe. After a brief absence, Kingibe returned to the chamber, only to be ordered by Akpabio to apologize for her angry outburst. Initially reluctant, Kingibe eventually apologized following the Senate President's insistence.

Kingibe's motion was motivated by concerns over the demolition of structures in Abuja, particularly the estate owned by the late Paul Ogbebor, a retired colonel. The senator's actions reflect her commitment to addressing the concerns of her constituents.

