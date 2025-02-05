The PDP Board of Trustees convened an emergency meeting in Abuja to resolve the leadership crisis and disputes over the National Secretary position

Top party figures, including Senator Adolphus Wabara and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, participated in discussions aimed at strengthening party unity

The BoT is working to restore stability in the party as internal legal battles and factional disputes continue to impact its political strategies

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has convened an emergency meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja to address the ongoing leadership crisis within the party.

The gathering aims to resolve internal disputes, particularly concerning multiple court rulings affecting the position of the National Secretary.

Prominent PDP leaders convene to discuss party matters

Several prominent party figures have arrived for the high-level discussions, including BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and former Governors Achike Udenwa, Sam Egwu, Babangida Aliyu, Senator Ben Obi, and Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Their presence underscores the urgency of finding a lasting solution to the leadership turmoil.

Sources indicate that the meeting will explore strategies to navigate the legal complexities surrounding the party’s leadership structure.

The PDP has faced a series of internal legal battles, with various factions claiming legitimacy over key positions, further deepening the crisis.

Beyond addressing the court judgments, the BoT members are also expected to deliberate on ways to strengthen party unity and enhance its position ahead of upcoming political engagements.

The PDP has been striving to maintain stability despite ongoing internal wrangling, and party stakeholders are keen on charting a way forward.

Stop attacking APC and Wike - PDP faction warns own governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the People’s Democratic Party Youth Frontiers Network (PDP-YFN) had issued a stern warning to Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, urging him to cease actions they described as disgraceful to the party or step down.

The group criticized the governor's conduct, particularly his recent verbal attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a statement released in Abuja and signed by its National President, Comrade Isah Ibrahim, the PDP-YFN accused Bala Mohammed of dragging the party’s reputation through the mud.

They alleged that his outbursts against Wike and the federal government’s tax reforms reflect a pattern of self-serving behavior detrimental to the PDP.

“Bala Mohammed should either stop disgracing the PDP as he is currently doing or quit the party for its loyal members and leaders to reposition it,” the statement read.

“His persistence in abusing the PDP to criticize government policies that he does not understand, as was the case with the tax reform bills, has diminished the party’s standing in the eyes of Nigerians.”

Governor Bala blasts Wike

Also, Legit.ng had reported that Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi state governor, had criticised Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike over his recent comments.

During a chat with the media recently, Wike took a swipe at the governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

