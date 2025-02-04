President Bola Tinubu has reportedly signed the bill establishing the North Central Development Commission into law.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, announced the development during plenary on Tuesday, February 4, adding that the president signed the bill establishing the federal polytechnic in the Rano area of Kano state and the Federal University of Health Sciences in Tsafe, Zamfara state.

Before now, there has been agitation on the president to sign the north-central commission bill into law. The signing of the bill into law is expected to strengthen the economy and infrastructure development of the geopolitical zone.

Source: Legit.ng