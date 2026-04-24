LAUTECH’s best graduating student, Olugbenga Oladepo, has been scheduled to meet President Tinubu after national recognition

The meeting follows his praise of NELFUND, which has prompted varied reactions across public and online spaces

NELFUND’s official confirmed his invitation alongside university leadership ahead of the presidential engagement visit

The overall best graduating student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo state, Olugbenga Oladepo, is set to meet President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, April 28.

The meeting follows his national recognition for academic excellence and his public appreciation of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which drew varied reactions online.

LAUTECH top student to meet Tinubu after public reaction to NELFUND post. Photo: @YhungProf0, officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The meeting will also include the university’s Vice-Chancellor, according to the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr.

He explained that both he and the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, have already reached out to congratulate the student ahead of the visit.

“He is coming to us alongside the university’s Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday, and we will also take him to the President,” Sawyerr said, as disclosed by DevReporting.

Oladepo's success and reaction to backlash

Oladepo, who graduated with a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.89 out of 5.0 in Electronics and Electrical Engineering, was named LAUTECH’s best graduating student for the 2025/2026 academic session.

His story drew public attention not only because of his result, but also because of his background. He had disclosed that he grew up in a rural area in Osun state, where there was no electricity for about nine years. He also shared that his family could not afford private schooling, so he attended public schools and often walked long distances to class while his parents struggled to support the home.

After his graduation, Oladepo publicly thanked NELFUND for supporting his education, saying, “Your loans made it possible.”

LAUTECH’s top graduate set to meet President Tinubu in Abuja. Photo: @YhungProf0

Source: Twitter

NELFUND responded with praise, calling his achievement inspiring and noting that they were proud to support his journey.

However, while many Nigerians celebrated his success and generosity of spirit, others criticised him for praising a government loan scheme. They argued that it should not be celebrated as charity or favour.

In response to the debate, Oladepo clarified his position. He explained that his gratitude was based on lived experience and the role financial support played in his education journey. He said that for him, NELFUND was not just helpful, but essential in reaching his academic success.

NELFUND denies suspension of student loan scheme

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) dismissed viral claims alleging it suspended student loan disbursements. It further described the circulating notice as false and misleading.

The agency, which clarified that the student loan programme remains fully active, urged students and the public to ignore fake reports and rely only on its official communication channels for verified updates.

NELFUND also announced fresh disbursements to the Federal University of Lafia and Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology. It reaffirmed that the scheme continues nationwide support for eligible students across institutions.

Source: Legit.ng