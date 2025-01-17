The 2025 police budget defence session took a tense turn as Senator Onyekachi Nwoebonyi walked out in protest, citing discrepancies in budget documents

Hon. Mark Esset questioned inconsistencies in funding for police headquarters, sparking a heated debate that led to Nwoebonyi's dramatic exit

IGP Egbetokun highlighted funding challenges, advocated for reforms, and announced a recruitment boost from 10,000 to 30,000 personnel to strengthen the force

FCT, Abuja - The 2025 budget defence session for the Nigeria Police Force took a dramatic turn on Thursday, as Senator Onyekachi Nwoebonyi of Ebonyi North walked out of the Joint Committee meeting in protest.

The session, convened to review the police budget under Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, was marred by disputes over perceived inconsistencies in the budget documents.

The disagreement escalated during discussions on funding for the construction of five zonal police headquarters.

Hon. Mark Esset from Akwa Ibom State raised the issue, questioning discrepancies between the budget figures and the IGP’s speech.

Senator Nwoebonyi expressed frustration with the incomplete documentation provided to committee members, Leadership reported.

“This is a critical session, and we cannot proceed with half-baked information. The IGP must ensure transparency in these matters," Nwoebonyi stated.

When the committee chairman, Senator Abdulhamid Mallam Madori, overruled Nwoebonyi’s Point of Order and allowed the IGP to continue, Nwoebonyi objected strongly.

“This is unacceptable!” he exclaimed, before packing his belongings and leaving the chamber amidst audible jeers from some House members.

Lawmakers call for restraint

The incident drew sharp reactions from other lawmakers. Ranking member Yusuf Gagdi called for decorum, emphasizing the need to respect parliamentary processes.

“Members should exercise restraint and follow protocol during sessions. Disruptive behavior undermines our collective goals,” Gagdi noted.

IGP addresses funding challenges

After order was restored, IGP Egbetokun addressed the session, shedding light on the financial hurdles facing the police force.

He advocated for the removal of the police budget from the restrictive “envelope” system.

“The current system severely limits our ability to plan and execute effectively,” Egbetokun said.

He also announced a major policy shift approved by President Bola Tinubu, increasing the annual police recruitment quota from 10,000 to 30,000 personnel.

“This will help us better meet the demands of modern policing,” he added.

The IGP emphasized that adequate funding is critical to tackling Nigeria’s complex security challenges and improving public safety.

As the session concluded, stakeholders underscored the need for collaboration to ensure transparency and accountability in budgetary processes, while addressing the pressing resource needs of the police force.

