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Is It True Kano Govt Shares Underwear to Women as Empowerment? Fact Emerges
Politics

Is It True Kano Govt Shares Underwear to Women as Empowerment? Fact Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Kano state made headlines during the week after the visit of Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, to the state, after the women were seen displaying pants with the image of the governor
  • However, the images have been fact-checked, and a forensic report has shown that they were manipulated to create the impression that the governor actually sponsored the underwear
  • Some social media reports have claimed that the governor shared the pants as an empowerment or campaign gift to the women

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The viral post on social media alleging that the Kano state government distributed pants to women as empowerment or campaign gifts has been fact-checked.

The allegation was accompanied by photos of women holding the red underwear with a caption that suggested that the items were officially handed to the women by the state government.

The images showing that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf shared pants to women as empowerment has been fact-checked to be false.
Images claiming Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano shares pants to women as empowerment is false Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba
Source: Twitter

How Images of Kano women were verified

However, Daily Trust reported that the claim was verified because of its sensitivity and the political tension in the state. A forensic technique often used to detect image manipulation, Error Level Analysis (ELA) was applied in the verification of the image.

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The verification showed that the image was edited because, in an unedited image, most areas would show a similar level of brightness or noise because they are uniform. However, it was noticeable that the image being shared was doctored and there are noticeable brighter patch on the pants.

The inconsistency in the image suggested that parts of the image were edited and inserted separately before they were recompressed. In the original images, the noise and brightness levels are more uniform in the same area, showing that there are no alterations.

In summary, the bright patch in the viral image is an indication that they were edited. Further forensic analysis indicated that the original images were distorted, and the image of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was inserted, creating the impression that the governor personally distributed pants to the women.

Reactions as Kano women display pants

The video of the viral images has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some Nigerians' comments:

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Musa Alqasim explained the use of the underwear by the women:

"You people don't really understand the concept behind what they are portraying...Those ladies are showing extreme opposition to one politician of the opposite political party...Claiming that the underwear is his.Though this is totally condemnable."
Nigerians have started reacting to the video of women displaying pants during Oluremi Tinubu's visit to Kano.
Nigerians react as women display pants in Kano Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba
Source: Twitter

Young Ojay condemned the video:

"Things like this no suppose dey come online,omo other African country don get materials to wire us. Una wa una politicians dey give ur mama pant with his face, na pant be una problem? Ahh, next country beef I no dey. Make our politicians dey beef themselves."

Ibukun Tayo Daniel commented:

"If the government sponsored your marriage, they are now your in-laws and stakeholders."

Kenechukwu Caleb criticised the images:

"Omo I don leave this country for una .. una mata don taya me. I dey go back my village for Enugu.. I no dey this country with una again."

See the video on X here:

Kano emir speaks on fuel subsidy

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Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
ArewaKano StateOluremi Tinubu
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