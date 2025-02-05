Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ned Munir Nwoko representing Delta North senatorial district has formally cross-carpeted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Nwoko was elected into the Senate in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng recalls that Nwoko officially announced his defection to the ruling APC on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 in his hometown of Idumuje Ugboko, Aniocha North local government area of Delta state.

The federal lawmaker declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's “Renewed Hope” and policies for the country.

The lawmaker’s Director of Communications, Hon. Gloria Okolugbo, said Nwoke decided to defect to the APC after being frustrated with the PDP’s inability to support his developmental goals for the Anioma people.

According to The Nation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Nwoko’s letter of defection to APC during plenary on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

In the letter, Nwoko attributed his action to the crisis rocking the PDP in Delta state.

Ned Nwoko backs creation of Anioma state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwoko said the agitation for Anioma state has always been driven by the Anioma people who are of Igbo descent and reside in the northern part of Delta state.

The lawmaker said the Anioma people, though located in Delta, share a distinct Igbo cultural identity that is remarkably different from the Urhobo and Itsekiri ethnic groups in the state.

Nwoko asserted that state creation has historically been a tool for promoting unity, addressing ethnic grievances, and fostering development, and Igbo ancestors endorsed Anioma state.

