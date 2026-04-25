A Nigerian diaspora group has threatened legal action against Florida lawmaker over Sultan of Sokoto comments

The NDMG-USA defended Sultan's peace-promoting role amid security claims linked to Nigeria's minister of defence

The group said calls for accountability must be based on evidence Nigeria's ongoing insecurity crisis

A United States (US)-based Nigerian diaspora group said on Friday, April 24, it could pursue legal action against a Florida lawmaker over comments linking the Sultan of Sokoto to insecurity in Nigeria and calling for the removal of the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle.

The US chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG-USA) said the remarks made by Kimberly Daniels, a Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives representing District 14, were “offensive, unsubstantiated and diplomatically reckless.”

US lawmaker faces backlash over remarks about the Sultan of Sokoto and Bello Matawalle. Photo credit: @sultan_ofsokoto

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by its president, Cosmas Collins, the group said it would explore legal options in the United States if Daniels fails to withdraw the comments and issue an apology.

“We are prepared to pursue all lawful means within the United States to seek redress if a full retraction and apology are not issued,” Collins said.

Group defends Sultan’s role

The group said it was particularly concerned about comments it described as an attack on the Sultan of Sokoto, who it said has played a longstanding role in promoting peace and religious harmony in Nigeria.

“The Sultan of Sokoto is a symbol of unity and moral authority whose voice has consistently been deployed in the service of peace, dialogue and national cohesion,” Collins said.

“To allege complicity in insecurity without credible evidence is not only defamatory but an affront to millions of Nigerians who respect the institution he represents.”

The group added that such comments could deepen tensions and damage Nigeria’s image abroad at a time when the country is battling multiple security challenges.

For many Nigerians, the Sultan remains a respected religious and traditional figure whose interventions often extend beyond palace walls into conflict mediation and humanitarian efforts, the group added.

Matawalle: Calls for removal must be based on facts - Group

Daniels had also called on President Bola Tinubu to remove Matawalle from office, while accusing the minister of attempting to influence international narratives around insecurity in Nigeria.

The diaspora group said public officials should remain open to scrutiny but argued that calls for their removal must be backed by verifiable facts.

“It is within the bounds of democratic engagement to question governance, but such interventions must be responsible and evidence-based,” Collins said.

“What we reject is the promotion of narratives that could undermine ongoing security efforts and distort international perception.”

Insecurity in Nigeria: Call for caution

Collins said concerns about insecurity in Nigeria were valid but warned against what he described as sensational claims that oversimplify a complex crisis.

Nigeria continues to grapple with armed banditry, insurgency and communal violence in several regions, leaving many families displaced and communities living in fear.

The group urged foreign lawmakers and international partners to engage Nigeria’s challenges with what it called “accuracy, respect and a commitment to truth.”

“Mischaracterisation of key national figures does not advance solutions,” Collins said.

NDMG-USA said it would continue to defend Nigeria’s image abroad while advocating what it described as responsible conversations around the country’s security crisis.

A Nigerian diaspora group in the US is threatening legal action over controversial comments on Nigeria’s insecurity crisis. Photo credit: @Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

US lawmaker accuses Matawalle of bribery attempt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States lawmaker, Kimberly Daniels, accused Matawalle of attempting to bribe a US official.

Daniels alleged that Matawalle is attempting to silence the United World Congress of Diplomats, UN-WCD report on Christian genocide in Nigeria, which indicted him.

Source: Legit.ng