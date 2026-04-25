A political support group, Gbaja Network for Asiwaju 2027, has expressed support for Femi Gbajabiamila following recent comments attributed to him regarding party dynamics.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its National President, Gideon Unazi, the group described the remarks as a reflection of partisan engagement, noting that they were made within the broader context of political competition.

Gbajabiamila hailed over comment on ADC crisis: “Unapologetic APC loyalist”

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila, who currently serves as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had reportedly advised Leke Abejide, a federal lawmaker from Kogi State, to remain in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The group said the comment should be viewed as part of the realities of Nigeria’s political landscape, where parties often adopt strategies aimed at strengthening their positions ahead of elections.

According to the statement, such expressions are not unusual in political circles and reflect the competitive nature of democratic systems. It added that Gbajabiamila’s position underscores his longstanding affiliation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his role in advancing its objectives.

The group further noted that holding a public office does not preclude political actors from maintaining their party identities or participating in strategic discussions.

It also responded to criticism from Bode George of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the reaction as part of normal political discourse.

Reaffirming its support for the current administration, the network stated that Gbajabiamila remains an influential figure within the APC and continues to contribute to its political direction.

The group called on political stakeholders to focus on strengthening their platforms, emphasising that open expression and competition are integral to democratic practice.

Source: Legit.ng