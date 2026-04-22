The Senate has appointed Senator Tony Nwoye as the new minority whip in the upper chamber of the National Assembly

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the development during plenary following a wave of defection to the APC in the chamber

The Senate president also announced that the ruling APC now has 87 of the 106 senators in its fold and hoped that the Senate would soon be one

The Senate has announced the appointment of Senator Tony Nwoye as the new Minority Whip after the Upper Chamber experienced a wave of defections that subsequently increased the number of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the red chamber.

Nwoye, the senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, was unanimously selected by the minority caucus in the Senate to fill the vacancy that the exit of his predecessor had created.

Senate announces Tony Nwoye as the new minority whip Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that his appointment followed the defection of the former minority whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC on Wednesday, April 22. His defection was one of the high-profile alignments that altered the balance within the ranks of the opposition.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while reading his letter on the floor of the house, said Ngwu noted that his decision was influenced by the need to align with Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu and President Bola Tinubu.

Senate announces list of APC senators

Akpabio also bragged that the APC now has 87 senators out of 106, adding that about 20 are in talks with him and that he will update Nigerians once they conclude their plans, expressing optimism that the senators would be under one party soon.

His statement reads in part:

"Out of 106 senators, the APC now has about 87 senators. remain few people to join us, but about twenty-something are still negotiating with me. When the negotiations are completed, I will let you know so we can move as one."

Nigerians react as Akpabio speaks on defection

The video of the moment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Nze Ndi Anambra said that did not mean APC will win in the next election:

"If you now have 87 Senators and 32 Govs, it simply means that Tinubu has won his second term? What is then your fear by destabilizating the opposition parties, since you now have a majority of the politicians on your side?"

Nigerians react as APC senators increase to 87 Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Francis Emmanuel Nwankwo commented:

"Negotiating keh! Even your party have people who will dump you as they won’t be in the party after the sales of forms. lol, a sinking man always doesn’t have eyes to see the drain."

Oma Ann said the announcement was not good for the opposition:

"This is less about celebration and more about the shrinking space for opposition voices."

Kehinde Ogunbiyi criticised the Senate president:

"I don't know that Nigeria can ever turn to this. I know this country to be a nation of highly intellectual people."

See the video of the Senate president on X here:

Uproar in church as Akpabio takes unusual seat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has got Nigerians talking after attending a church service in Akwa Ibom during the Easter Monday service.

During the visit to the church, the Senate president decided to take his seat at the back in order not to disrupt the ongoing service.

However, the service was stopped abruptly, while the church members were seen trying to take pictures of the Senate president.

Source: Legit.ng