Ali Ndume, Other Senators Who Have Criticised Tinubu’s Govt’s Policies, Decisions, List Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - The 10th senate is seen in some quarters as rubber-stamp and docile, nonetheless, there are a few federal lawmakers who have criticised the Bola Tinubu government.
Legit.ng highlights these senators:
1) Ali Ndume
In January 2025, li Ndume, the senator representing Borno south, clarified he is not a critic of President Tinubu but of his policies.
Speaking on 'Politics Today', a programme on Channels Television, Ndume stated that the president is his mentor, and he holds him in high esteem.
The lawmaker, who had been an outspoken critic of Tinubu’s policies, had said “some advisers” around the president are responsible for the economic hardship in the country.
He also kicked against the tax reform bills transmitted by the president to the national assembly for consideration and threatened to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the proposed legislation. However, Ndume noted that Tinubu is not a critic of the Tinubu-led administration while reiterating his commitment to constructive criticism for the betterment of Nigeria.
2) Enyinnaya Abaribe
On at least two occasions, Abaribe accused the Tinubu administration of nepotism.
In October 2023, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain claimed that Tinubu's alleged nepotism is worse than Muhammadu Buhari's.
Speaking on 'Politics Today' in November 2024, Abaribe criticised what he described as nepotistic tendencies under President Tinubu’s administration.
The senator, representing Abia South, highlighted Tinubu’s appointment of four ministers from Ogun state while many other states have just one minister as evidence of favouritism.
Abaribe argued that such practices alienate regions and deepen divisions in the country.
His words:
“If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today. Number one, he would not be as nepotistic as this government. It’s not in him.”
3) Suleiman Kawu Sumaila
There was a mild drama in January 2024 when Senator Suleiman Kawu (New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, Kano South) raised a point of order in the senate and challenged what he described as the premature and unfair removal of the executive director of the Midstream, Downstream, Gas Infrastructure Fund, Mansur Kuliya.
The Kano South lawmaker said that the sacking of Kuliya as executive director of the agency is unlawful, as he was not allowed to complete his five-year term, which began in 2022.
Source: Legit.ng
