The PDP, ADC and other opposition parties have announced the resolution to field a single candidate in the 2027 presidential election

This was disclosed at the national summit of the opposition political party leaders held in Ibadan on Saturday, April 25

The development was a major strategy of the opposition leaders to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Tanimu Turaki and supported by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the plan to field a single presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

They adopted the resolution at the national summit of the opposition political party leaders in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, April 25.

PDP, ADC plan a single presidential candidate in 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Recall that the ADC and PDP are currently in a leadership crisis with factions claiming ownership of the parties' leadership. The Supreme Court earlier in the week reserved its judgment on the parties' crisis.

The Mark-led faction of the ADC and the Makinde-backed faction of the PDP have publicly maintained their stance to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections. On the other hand, the Nafiu Bala Gombe-led ADC and the Nyesom Wike group of the PDP are for the president.

Nigerians react as opposition leaders move

However, the Ibadan declaration has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmad Ololu said that the decision would be a straight win for President Bola Tinubu:

"Tinubu will win straight. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Nigerians will ultimately assess all parties and candidates based on their records, policies, and capacity to deliver results. The focus should remain on democratic participation, credible choices, and the national interest."

Alogbo said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be on the ballot for the coalition:

"They have concluded and decided to field Alhaji Atiku Abubakar customer da da ni. Obi and his Obidents social media terrorist can go and hug the nearest transformer."

Nigerians react as opposition move to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Samuel Obineze said Atiku and Makinde have worked to bring the coalition and the seminal to come to life, while Peter Obi was not doing anything:

"Atiku initiated the coalition, bringing key political actors together, while Makinde has taken the lead, hosting a joint opposition summit focused on structure and consolidation. Peter Obi is busy begging for support, seeking Media and public attention. The Chess Is On!"

King Mike said the best move for the coalition was to join Seriake Dickson's party:

"What about the Wike-led faction? I would suggest that Seyi Makinde Faction and David Mark should all collapse and join the Sireaki Dickson Political Party, which is the best move at this point. I don't trust Wike and BAT; those men are ancient trickish Serpents."

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Makinde withdraws the honour bestowed on Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his former ally, now the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have taken their rift to the next level.

In a new twist, Makinde renamed a popular road, which he had earlier named after the minister, a development that elicited mixed reactions.

Makinde and Wike, who worked together ahead of the 2023 general elections, have been at loggerheads over the control of the leadership of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng