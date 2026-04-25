Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has come under criticism from gospel artist Testimony Jaga following his recent dismissal of the “prosperity gospel” doctrine.

Osinbajo, a senior pastor, had earlier rejected the notion that wealth and physical well-being are guaranteed outcomes of faith, stating that such teachings do not form part of core Christian doctrine.

Popular Nigerian Christian Artist Speaks Out After Ex-VP Osinbajo Condemned ‘Prosperity Gospel'

Source: Twitter

He made the remarks during a live debate at Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International, where he responded to arguments raised by Pastor Korede Komaiya.

Reacting in a widely circulated video, Testimony Jaga strongly criticised the former vice-president, insisting that the gospel message should address both spiritual and material needs.

“There’s no such thing. There’s only a gospel, the gospel of Jesus Christ, sir,” he said.

The singer questioned Osinbajo’s authority to speak on church doctrine, arguing that his political career undermined his credibility on spiritual matters.

“With due respect, sir, I want to challenge you openly… show Nigerians what you did when you were vice president,” Jaga stated.

He went further to criticise Osinbajo’s time in office under former President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that the administration failed to address key national challenges.

“When they asked you to resign as a good Christian, sir, did you resign?” he asked.

Jaga also questioned the impact of Osinbajo’s leadership on ordinary Nigerians, particularly in areas such as poverty alleviation and social welfare.

“Show us how many poor people that you have helped genuinely… show us one school that you built,” he added.

The exchange has reignited debate within Nigeria’s Christian community over the interpretation of the gospel and the role of prosperity teachings, with observers noting the growing intersection between religion, politics and public accountability.

Source: Legit.ng