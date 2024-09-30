PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has called for the sack of the FCT minister Nyesom Wike, alleging that he is a noisemaker

Akinniyi specifically rated the performance of three ministers high, and he recommended a cabinet reshuffle, suggesting that up to 80% of the current cabinet members should be replaced

In an interview with Legit.ng on Monday, he explained what Tinubu should do regarding recommendations for ministerial positions to ensure his Renewed Hope Agenda is actualised

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Tinubu told to sack Wike as he moves to rejig his cabinet. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain recommended Wike's sack while reacting to Tinubu's planned cabinet reshuffle.

Why Tinubu should sack Wike, other ministers

In an interview with Legit.ng on Monday, September 30, Akinniyi said Wike has neglected his duties as a minister and is now more focused on politics, stating, "he has brought excessive noise and political baggage to this government."

He, however, urged Tinubu not to remove the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the minister for Works, Dave Umahi; and the minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), noting that "they are doing their best."

Interestingly, he added that asides the three ministers mentioned above, others should be sacked

The PDP chieftain said:

"Firstly, I recommend sacking the Minister of the FCT. He has brought excessive noise and political baggage to this government; keeping someone like Barrister Nyesom Wike ensures perpetual issues with public perception. Instead of focusing on his duties, he's already skimming for 2027.

"The Ministers of Interior, Works, and Aviation are doing their best; everyone else, apart from this trio, should go."

"Cabinet reshuffle won't bring about desired change"

Recall that President Tinubu's administration is gearing up for a cabinet reshuffle.

Tinubu's key aide, Bayo Onanuga, explained that there is no fixed timeline for the reshuffle but some ministers who are afraid of being dropped from the federal cabinet and their godfathers have intensified lobbying.

As reported by The Guardian newspaper on Thursday, September 26, 11 ministers (out of the over 40) have been pencilled down for replacement.

Reacting to the development, the PDP chieftain Akiniyi disclosed that the removal of any minister won't make a difference in Tinubu's government. He scored the current administrative low.

He, however, recommended that 80% of Tinubu's ministers should be sacked, alleging that most are "mere placeholders."

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"Nigeria is facing significant challenges, and I believe the removal of any minister won't have a significant impact; instead, the Tinubu-led APC government is proving to be problematic rather than beneficial.

"What can you make of the entire body, when the head is rotten? Nothing!

"Traditionally, governments reshuffle their cabinets when they feel they aren't performing well, which entails redeploying or replacing cabinet ministers. Following this tradition, considering this government's poor performance, I recommend sacking 80% of the Ministers; they have failed to deliver and most are mere placeholders."

Cabinet reshuffle: Who Tinubu should appoint as minister

Speaking further on the way forward, the PDP chieftain Akinniyi urged President Tinubu to consider appointing competent individuals "outside the APC" to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"A few key replacements can turn the tide in favor of the people. There are competent individuals inside and outside the APC who can be consulted and appointed. Prior to Tinubu's midterm, there's still time to bring in sensible ministers to keep the ship from sinking,"Akinniyi suggested.

Meanwhile, a media report earlier speculated that President Tinubu may sack Femi Gbajabiamila, over an alleged poor performance.

According to the report, some unnamed sources claimed that the six-time lawmaker who represented the Surulere federal constituency in Lagos was one of the top politicians who would be affected by the planned cabinet reshuffle.

