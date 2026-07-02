Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for Atiku's 2027 ADC presidential campaign, denied receiving any court processes in Peter Obi's ₦8 billion defamation suit

Okonkwo said he only learned of legal developments through social media and questioned the legitimacy of substituted service applications filed by Obi's legal team

The suit followed Okonkwo's allegation on live television that Obi and NDC leaders extorted ₦10 million from House of Representatives aspirants

Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential campaign under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), says he is yet to receive any court documents relating to the ₦8 billion defamation suit filed against him by Labour Party-turned-NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Okonkwo disclosed during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, where he addressed questions about the ongoing legal dispute.

Kenneth Okonkwo says he learnt of Obi’s ₦8bn defamation case through social media. Photo credit: Kenneth Okonkwo/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"I always hear whatever they are doing from social media because they are just presidential candidate social media uncouth followers. So, I heard it on social media, and I am sure whenever I receive it, I'd let you know," he said.

Okonkwo challenges substituted service claims

When asked about reports that a court had granted Obi's legal team permission to serve him through substituted means following failed attempts at personal service, Okonkwo rejected the premise of the application, Vanguard reported.

"That's the whole falsehood about this because when you claim substituted service, you will have to go into an affidavit to say you have tried to serve the person personally and you did not get the person," he said.

The lawyer acknowledged receiving a pre-action notice on his phone prior to the suit being filed, and said he responded to it despite having grounds to object to the mode of delivery. However, he maintained that no originating court processes had reached him from the court itself.

"All along the pre-action, they put it on social media before they served me on my phone. Even though I could have objected to the mode of service, I accepted it and replied. But from the court, I have not received anything," he said.

Okonkwo also dismissed the suit as a targeted effort to suppress his voice, saying he had operated as a public affairs analyst since 2009 and stood by every statement he had made.

"There is no battle at all, and this is just a joke. I told people that this is a calculated attempt to gag me, intimidate me, and harass me. I have been a public affairs analyst since 2009. I stand by everything that I said," he said.

What triggered the ₦8bn lawsuit?

The legal action stems from comments Okonkwo made during a live television interview in which he alleged that Obi and certain NDC leaders collected ₦10 million from aspirants who sought National Assembly tickets during the party's candidate selection process, and that the exercise was manipulated, Channels Television reported.

Obi's legal team subsequently filed the defamation suit at the Anambra State High Court, Onitsha Judicial Division.

The claim seeks ₦8 billion in general damages, a public retraction of Okonkwo's statements, and a perpetual injunction barring him from repeating the allegations. Court filings indicate that Obi's lawyers obtained leave to serve the originating processes by substituted means after personal service was reportedly unsuccessful.

Mistakes Obi must not make in 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, listed five mistakes the NDC presidential candidates must not repeat in the 2027 elections.

Okwuosa commended Obi for choosing a popular political figure, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as his running mate in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng